South Korea's Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment (MCEE) has unveiled a tender covering approximately 1 GW of new solar capacity. The tender, offering winning bidders a fixed-price contract, has been given a bid ceiling price of KRW 147,686 ($99.46)/kWh, around 5% lower than last year's 1 GW solar tender. The tender also features preferential prices for solar modules with a lower carbon footprint, which MCEE says is in consideration of their contribution to the domestic industry and supply chain. The preferential price adds an additional KRW 16/kWh for use of grade 1-certified modules, ...

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