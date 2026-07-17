Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has unveiled the Ingecon Sun Storage M Series, a new modular central inverter for utility-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) with power ratings of up to 4.54 MVA. It supports a battery voltage range of up to 1,500 Vdc without derating. "The inverter is designed to operate in both grid-following and grid-forming modes, offering the flexibility needed to meet various plant management models and grid requirements, as well as providing grid services mandated by grid operators-such as frequency regulation and synthetic inertia," the company said in a ...

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