Tongwei expects a first-half 2026 net loss attributable to shareholders of CNY 4.8 billion to CNY 5.4 billion ($706 million to $794 million). Net loss after non-recurring items is also expected to fall within the same range. The company reported a net loss of CNY 4.96 billion ($729 million) in the same period last year. Tongwei said the anticipated loss was mainly due to persistent supply-demand imbalances in the PV industry and continued pressure on product prices. The figures are preliminary and remain subject to confirmation in the company's interim report. JA expects a first-half 2026 net ...

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