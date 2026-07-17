Lenovo's 2025/26 Annual Report: Chairman & CEO Opening Letter

Yuanqing Yang, Lenovo's Chairman & CEO

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / As we close fiscal year 2025/2026, I am pleased to share with you our record results and milestones achieved in strengthening our leadership in Hybrid AI. I believe Lenovo is well positioned to seize the AI democratization opportunity to deliver growth and create value for our shareholders.

The Best Year in Lenovo's History

The fiscal year we just concluded has been the best year in Lenovo's history. We delivered record revenue and substantial growth in Net Income. Particularly noteworthy was our AI revenue, which increased significantly to become Lenovo's leading growth engine.

Our intelligent devices business continued to lead the global PC market with record market share. Lenovo is now the global leader in AI PCs while expanding fast in the smartphone market. Our infrastructure solutions business delivered hypergrowth and significant improvement in its bottom line, successfully repositioned as another engine for growth and profitability while capturing the AI inferencing opportunity. Our solutions and services business achieved high growth at high profitability with strong customer retention and satisfaction and continues to build AI solutions for selected vertical industries and horizontal functions.

There are two key pillars behind these achievements. First, an unwavering commitment to innovation. We had an epic Tech World @ CES at the Sphere in Las Vegas, where we showcased our Hybrid AI vision, strategy and innovation. We were joined by ecosystem partners spanning across the entire tech industry and beyond. This event helped elevate Lenovo's brand perception from primarily a PC leader to full-stack AI leader.

The other pillar is our operational excellence. Even amid ever-changing tariffs and industry-wide supply shortages, we have proven our ability to leverage our global footprint and resilient operations to navigate the situation effectively with one of the best supply chains in the world, delivering on every commitment we made to market consistently. And we continue to unleash the power of technology to make a positive impact on our communities and our planet.

Establishing Hybrid AI Leadership

Over the past decade, AI has advanced more profoundly than any technology we have seen before. Propelled first by computing and models, AI development today is largely driven by data, especially private data. This marks a whole new era of AI democratization, an unprecedented opportunity that Lenovo is determined to seize.

That is why Lenovo is committed to becoming an AI-native company. Every product we make, every solution we build and every service we deliver will be designed with an AI-native perspective.

Our priorities are clear. In Personal AI, we continue to focus on our strategy of "One Personal AI, Multiple Devices," with Lenovo Qira, our Personal AI Super Agent, at its core. We are shipping Qira-embedded devices to deliver a whole new level of personal AI experience while expanding its ecosystem with more applications. We are also developing more AI-native devices, including wearables, new form factors of PCs and smartphones, and personal computing hubs that enable highperformance, scalable AI compute for personal use.

In Enterprise AI, we continue to unleash the Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage to help enterprise customers turn their operational data into insights and value. This involves strengthening our infrastructure business across Client-Edge-Cloud to capture the on-prem and atedge AI inferencing opportunity. Furthermore, in our selected vertical industries including manufacturing, retail, and sports, we are building and deploying scalable, repeatable solutions across an expanded customer base.

Lenovo has a big role to play in 2026 to power the FIFA World Cup in Americas and 22 Formula 1 Grands Prix worldwide as the official technology partner, unleashing the potential of our technology to support the teams and bring the best viewing experience to fans around the world while landing our strategy and promoting our brand.

It's clear that the past fiscal year was a great start of Lenovo's AI decade. As we now embrace a new era of AI democratization, Lenovo will continue to innovate, lead change and act boldly. Just as once we brought PC to everyone, this time, we will make AI available and accessible to every individual and every enterprise.

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Read Lenovo's FY2025/26 Annual Report: click here

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SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovos-2025%2f26-annual-report-chairman-and-ceo-opening-letter-1192564