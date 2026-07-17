São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Brasil DNA highlights that Visit Iguassu held the 7th edition of the Iguassu Meeting Planners Experience (IMPE) from June 25 to 28, bringing together 16 representatives from event planning companies and live marketing agencies to showcase Foz do Iguaçu's infrastructure and unique advantages as a destination for corporate, scientific, association events, and incentive travel.





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Focused on strengthening the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) segment, the program is part of Visit Iguassu's annual strategy to connect industry decision-makers with its member companies and expand the destination's presence in both the national and international events markets.

Over four days, participants explored convention centers, hotels, event venues, and tourist attractions, while attending technical presentations highlighting the destination's capacity to host a wide range of event formats. The program also featured immersive experiences demonstrating how the combination of infrastructure, connectivity, and tourism attractions adds value to professional gatherings held in Foz do Iguaçu.





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Another highlight of the program was the networking session between the invited meeting planners and Visit Iguassu's member companies. The event provided opportunities for the direct presentation of specialized products and services, fostering new partnerships and future business opportunities.

By bringing strategic buyers closer to the local tourism industry, IMPE reinforces Visit Iguassu's strategy to enhance Foz do Iguaçu's competitiveness, increase the visibility of the destination's event infrastructure, strengthen relationships with event organizers, and encourage the attraction of new congresses, conventions, and incentive travel programs to the city.

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Source: Brasil DNA