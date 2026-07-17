Lac-Megantic, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Chalets Foressence ("Foressence"), a Quebec-based chalet rental agency founded in 2014 and specializing in the Lac-Megantic region, today announced a partnership with Cecile Lodges, a lodging project situated at the base of Mont Ste-Cecile in Sainte-Cecile-de-Whitton. Under the agreement, reservations for Cecile Lodges' two properties, La Box and L'Alpin, are now available through the Foressence booking platform. The partnership connects Foressence's established regional rental network with a mountain destination that is actively expanding its outdoor recreation infrastructure.





The agreement adds two off-grid mountain cabins to the Foressence booking platform, giving outdoor recreation travellers direct access to an emerging four-season destination in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

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Mont Ste-Cecile: A Four-Season Mountain Destination in Development

Rising above the MRC Le Granit in Quebec's Eastern Townships, Mont Ste-Cecile is gaining recognition as a year-round outdoor recreation destination. The mountain sits within the International Dark Sky Reserve of Mont-Megantic, one of the largest dark sky reserves in the world, offering visitors conditions for both daytime trail activity and nighttime stargazing. The development team behind Cecile Lodges is actively expanding the mountain's infrastructure, with bike trails, hiking routes, and ski touring access already underway.

La Box and L'Alpin, the two properties now listed through Foressence, were purpose-built for guests pursuing trail access from their doorstep. Both cabins are off-grid, running on solar panels and propane, and are classified as Bike and Ski Sleep lodgings. La Box accommodates up to two guests with a queen murphy bed, wood stove, and outdoor fire pit. L'Alpin accommodates up to four guests across a loft and sofa bed configuration. Both properties are positioned at the trailhead of the Mont Ste-Cecile network.

Connecting a Regional Booking Network to an Emerging Outdoor Destination

Foressence operates a curated selection of waterfront, mountain, and village properties in the Lac-Megantic region, accommodating groups of two to twenty people. The agency also coordinates local experience partnerships, including guided outings and seasonal activities. The addition of Cecile Lodges extends Foressence's portfolio into mountain-adjacent accommodation designed specifically for active outdoor guests.

"Cecile Lodges represents exactly the kind of project we want to support. The site is being built thoughtfully, with infrastructure for mountain biking, hiking, and ski touring already underway. Connecting their lodgings to our platform gives travellers direct access to this emerging destination," said Xavier Lacasse, President, Chalets Foressence.

Calendars for both properties are open for the current season. Additional lodging units and expanded mountain amenities are planned as the site develops.

How to Book

Reservations for La Box and L'Alpin are available through the Foressence platform at reservation.chaletsforessence.com/en/all-properties. Additional information on Cecile Lodges and Mont Ste-Cecile is available at chaletsforessence.com.

About Chalets Foressence

Chalets Foressence is a chalet rental agency founded in 2014 and specializing in the Lac-Megantic region of Quebec's Eastern Townships. The agency offers a curated selection of waterfront, mountain, and village properties accommodating groups of two to twenty people. Each property is selected for the quality of its natural setting and amenities. Foressence also coordinates local experience partnerships, including guided outings and seasonal activities. Further information is available at chaletsforessence.com.

About Cecile Lodges

Cecile Lodges is a lodging project located at the base of Mont Ste-Cecile in Sainte-Cecile-de-Whitton, Quebec, within the International Dark Sky Reserve of Mont-Megantic. The project operates two off-grid mountain cabins, La Box and L'Alpin, built for outdoor recreation guests pursuing mountain biking, hiking, and ski touring. The development team behind Cecile Lodges is engaged in expanding Mont Ste-Cecile's trail infrastructure, with additional lodging capacity planned as the site grows.

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Source: Sitegrow