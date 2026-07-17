LG Electronics USA: LG Electronics Reports 2025 Scope 1 and 2 Emissions Below 2023 Target Levels in Latest Sustainability Report

Company Advances Accessibility and Transparent Governance, Reinforcing Commitment to 'A Better Life for All' ESG Vision

News Summary

LG Electronics' just-released 2025-26 Sustainability Report highlights that the company's Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in 2025 fell below the company's 2030 target level, while its waste recycling rate reached 97.3 percent.

Reinforcing its global ESG leadership, LG is ranked in the S&P Global's CSA "Top 1%" for the third consecutive year while also earning recognition in other trusted assessments.

LG expanded accessibility across its products and services with solutions including the LG Comfort Kit, accessible kiosks and LG Easy TV.

The company strengthened Responsible AI governance, introducing a new Responsible AI section in the report detailing accountability and transparency across AI development and use.

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Global ESG management leader LG Electronics has released the LG 2025-26 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company's ongoing worldwide efforts to realize its vision for A Better Life for All.

The newly issued report outlines LG's key ESG (environmental, social and governance) initiatives for stakeholders around the world and reveals that in 2025 the company surpassed its 2030 targets for both greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions and waste recycling rate.

EMISSIONS

In 2025, LG's Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (indirect) emissions across all domestic and overseas business sites totaled 842,000 tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2eq) - a figure significantly lower than the company's 2030 target of 878,000 tCO2eq. This achievement reflects the success of LG's organization-wide efforts to reduce GHG emissions by 54.6 percent by 2030 (from 2017 levels). Key initiatives include the adoption of energy-efficient equipment and the transition to renewable electricity.

LG also exceeded its 2030 target for reducing emissions intensity during the use stage of seven major product categories. In 2025, the company reduced carbon emissions per unit during the use stage of its seven major categories by 22.5 percent compared to 2020. The target, a 20 percent reduction in per-unit GHG emissions from product use by 2030 - using 2020 as a baseline - was previously validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). LG is the first South Korean home appliance manufacturer to receive SBTi validation for such a target.

CIRCULARITY

In addition to its GHG reduction targets, LG has exceeded its resource circularity goals. The company recorded a waste recycling rate of 97.3 percent across all domestic and overseas business sites in 2025 - surpassing its 2030 goal of 95 percent.

The company maintained Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) certification across all domestic operations, with all five domestic production sites achieving the highest Platinum rating. LG collected 640,000 tons of used electronics from 91 locations across 56 countries in 2025, bringing its cumulative total of e-waste recovery to over 5.65 million tons since 2006.

ACCESSIBILITY

Along with the effectiveness of LG's environmentally-focused programs, the 2025-26 Sustainability Report demonstrates the company's continued drive to enhance the accessibility of its products and services.

Key offerings include the LG Comfort Kit, designed to make home appliances easier to use regardless of age, gender or disability; accessibility initiatives such as the broader application of braille and tactile guides, as well as kiosks equipped with sign-language avatars at service locations; and the LG Easy TV, specifically engineered for seniors. LG also provides a range of inclusive services, including sign language consultations for the hearing impaired, and dedicated consultation services for senior customers.

GOVERNANCE

To strengthen board independence and governance transparency, LG has separated the roles of CEO and board chairperson. Earlier this year, the company further reinforced oversight by appointing an independent director as board chairperson.

The new sustainability report also features a newly-introduced section on Responsible AI, outlining the company's AI Ethics Principles and governance framework in response to the growing adoption of AI technologies. Going forward, the company plans to continuously bolster its governance framework to ensure accountability and transparency across the development and use of AI.

RECOGNITION

A global ESG leader, LG has again been recognized by the world's premier ESG rating agencies. The company has now been included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (DJBIC World) for 14 consecutive years and has ranked in the "Top 1%" of S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for three years in a row.

LG also earned an "AA" rating from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) this year, one level higher than it achieved the previous year. Additionally, the company has received its second consecutive "Platinum" rating from EcoVadis, a distinction reserved for the top one percent of companies in their industry category.

LG has published its annual sustainability report since 2006. The full 2025-26 report is available on LG's global website.

* Greenhouse gas emissions generated over a product's average lifetime, expressed on a per-unit basis.

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About LG Electronics Inc.?

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies - Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution - combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ for the latest news.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and was named to the 2026 Forbes Accessibility 200 list. www.LG.com.

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LG Electronics North America

John I. Taylor

+1 202 719 3490

john.taylor@lge.com

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SOURCE: LG Electronics USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lg-electronics-reports-2025-scope-1-and-2-emissions-below-2023-target-1192577