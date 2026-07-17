Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker Nex Lite: A Versatile Mouse Designed for Everyday Control and Comfort

A mouse focused on simplicity, comfort, and control, delivering a refined experience without unnecessary features or excessive specifications.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Building on its continuous innovation and refinement in the mouse category, Epomaker introduces the latest addition to the Nex series: the Nex Lite. Combining a thoughtful design approach with reliable performance and accessible pricing, the Epomaker Nex Lite delivers a well-rounded experience for everyday users, creators, and casual gamers alike.

Ergonomic Design Built for Extended Use

Designed with long-term comfort in mind, the Nex Lite adopts an ergonomic shape that naturally follows the contours of the hand. The gently extended overall shell provides stable palm support, while the sculpted side grips create a secure and comfortable hold for the thumb and ring finger. Every curve has been carefully considered to reduce strain during extended sessions. By supporting a more natural hand posture, the Nex Lite helps minimize wrist fatigue and delivers smoother, more effortless control.

Reliable Performance for Everyday Gaming

The Nex Lite is equipped with the PAW3311 sensor, offering an efficient and dependable solution for users who value stable performance and low power consumption. It also features a rapid-fire button and adjustable debounce settings to enhance responsiveness and reliability. For FPS games, the rapid-fire function enables quick repeated inputs with ease. Meanwhile, debounce adjustment helps prevent accidental double clicks and improves switch reliability over time.

With six DPI levels available through the onboard button or the online driver, users can easily customize sensitivity to match different tasks and play styles. Enhanced motion processing helps minimize jitter at high DPI settings, delivering smoother and more precise tracking. Whether for productivity or casual competitive gaming, the Nex Lite offers the flexibility to switch effortlessly between precision and speed.

Smart Features with a Personalized Touch

Supporting tri-mode connectivity, the Nex Lite offers seamless switching between wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth modes. The included 2.4GHz receiver dock provides a convenient charging and storage solution, simply pick up the mouse to connect, then place it back on the magnetic dock when charging is needed.

This mouse and receiver dock are both equipped with integrated displays that provide real-time information, including DPI settings, battery status, polling rate, and connection mode. Users can check essential details instantly without interrupting their workflow.

RGB lighting effects on the mouse base and receiver dock add a customizable visual element, while four color options, white, black, blue, and pink, allow users to match their personal style and desktop setup. From connectivity and charging to status monitoring and customization, every interaction has been designed to feel effortless.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker Nex Lite is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The mouse is available for just $32.39 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

Epomaker Nex Lite Press Release 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-nex-lite-a-versatile-mouse-designed-for-everyday-control-1192509