Jalan Raja to Be Fully Closed from 21 to 27 July Ahead of Citrawarna 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / In preparation for Citrawarna 2026, Jalan Raja in front of Dataran Merdeka will be fully closed from 12.00 noon on 21 July 2026 until 5.00 AM on 27 July 2026 to facilitate event preparation, operations and dismantling works.

Citrawarna 2026 Road Closure Advisory

Additional full road closures will also be implemented for the rehearsal and event day of Colours of Parade, Citrawarna 2026's cultural parade, as follows:

Rehearsal: 24 July 2026 (Friday), from 9.00 PM to 2.00 AM

Parade Day: 25 July 2026 (Saturday), from 6.00 PM to 11.00 PM

Citrawarna 2026 Road Closure Advisory

During both periods, the parade route will be fully closed from Bulatan Dato' Onn to Jalan Parlimen, extending to Jalan Raja Laut, Jalan Esfahan, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Tun Perak, as well as from the Jalan Kinabalu access road to Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin.

Members of the public are advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic signage and use alternative routes during the closure periods. Visitors are encouraged to use public transport for easier access to Dataran Merdeka.

Citrawarna 2026 will take place from 24 to 26 July 2026 at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, bringing together Malaysia's diverse arts, culture, heritage and gastronomy in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

To further support convenient travel to the event at Dataran Merdeka, Grab will offer an RM3 e-hailing promo voucher to the first 1,000 e-hailing users daily from 24 to 26 July 2026. A total of 3,000 vouchers worth RM9,000 will be made available throughout the three-day event. Further details, including the promotional code, will be announced in due course through official social media platforms and relevant websites.

For the latest road closure updates, festival highlights, programme information, hotel promotions, Grab e-hailing promo code updates, follow the official Citrawarna social media accounts at @citrawarna.my & @malaysia.truly.asia or visit www.malaysia.travel for more information.

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About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC). It focuses on promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination and has, since its establishment, played a significant role in strengthening the country's presence and competitiveness in the global tourism landscape.

Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) underscores Malaysia's commitment to sustainable tourism development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The campaign aims to showcase the nation's diverse natural attractions, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism offerings, while driving inclusive growth and long-term value for local communities and industry stakeholders.

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's website www.tourism.gov.my and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

For enquiries, please contact:

Mohd Akbal Setia

Head of Visit Malaysia 2026 Secretariat

Senior Director of Advertising and Digital Division

akbalsetia@tourism.gov.my

Norshariza Mohd Saad

Deputy Director

Corporate Communications Division

norshariza@tourism.gov.my

Triven Marketing Group, for Tourism Malaysia

Jazzmin Wan

PR Manager

Triven Marketing Group

j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Citrawarna 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/jalan-raja-to-be-fully-closed-from-21-to-27-july-ahead-of-citrawarna-2026-1192527