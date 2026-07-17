HOA Start Brings Bookkeeping In-House as Self-Managed Boards Face Growing Financial Pressure

New HOA accounting and bookkeeping service integrates with the company's management platform, giving volunteer boards monthly financial oversight at a fraction of typical costs.

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Every self-managed homeowners association keeps its books one of three ways: through a property management company, an outside accounting firm, or a volunteer treasurer working through reconciliations on nights and weekends. HOA Start, a leading provider of HOA management software, has launched a bookkeeping service designed to replace all three, and to close a financial blind spot most self-managed boards dont know they have.

The service moves HOA Start from a pure software platform into a combined software-and-services company, handling monthly bookkeeping directly for homeowners associations of any size. It works inside the companys existing homeowners association software, which already handles online payments, member communication, document storage, online voting, and community websites.

When HOA Start looked at how its customers managed money, nearly all of them were already handling bookkeeping in some form, often paying a premium for it, doing it inconsistently, or leaving it to a single volunteers spreadsheet. Board turnover raises the stakes: when a treasurer or property manager moves on, financial history and institutional memory frequently leave with them, and the incoming board inherits gaps it may not discover for months.

HOA Start Bookkeeping manages the full monthly financial cycle: reconciling bank accounts, tracking accounts receivable, including the processing fees tied to collecting dues online, managing vendor accounts payable, accounting for reserve balances, and compiling the balance sheets and profit-and-loss statements boards review and share with homeowners. Handling this monthly, rather than at quarter- or year-end, gives treasurers a current financial picture and cuts the time boards spend reconstructing records after the fact.

HOA Start says the service typically runs about a third to half of what associations pay property managers or outside firms for comparable bookkeeping, making professional financial management realistic for smaller and cost-sensitive boards that have historically gone without.

HOA Start Bookkeeping has been an absolute pleasure to work with. The service is affordable, highly professional, and incredibly reliable. Our bookkeeper is engaged, personable, and truly invested in helping us stay organized and confident in our financials, said Tyra Watts of LaPlace HOA.

We started the year as a software company. We're becoming a software-and-services company, and eventually a software, services, and solutions company, said Clayton Thompson, CEO of HOA Start. HOA boards are looking to hand off the work that pulls volunteers away from their communities. Bookkeeping is one of the clearest examples of that.

Financial transparency has moved from best practice to legal obligation in states leading HOA regulation. Florida Statutes 718 and 720 require condo and homeowners associations above set thresholds to keep financial records accessible to residents, and board members carry a fiduciary duty to manage association funds responsibly. Accurate, current bookkeeping underpins both and remains out of reach for many self-managed boards relying on manual processes.

The company has said additional financial services, including reserve planning support, are on its roadmap as it builds out a broader community association software and services offering.

About HOA Start

HOA Start is a leading HOA and community association software platform serving thousands of self-managed and community-managed associations nationwide, with tools for online payments, communication, events, voting, requests, community websites, and now bookkeeping. Learn more at hoastart.com.

Media Contact

Organization: HOA Start

Contact Person Name: Heather Hook

Website: https://hoastart.com/

Email: heather@keycrew.co

Country: United States

SOURCE: HOA Start

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hoa-start-brings-bookkeeping-in-house-as-self-managed-boards-fac-1192563