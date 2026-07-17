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ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2026 17:02 Uhr
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ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled to Showcase Next Generation Electric Propulsion, Software Innovation and Autonomous Systems Capabilities at Farnborough International Airshow 2026

Meet the ePropelled team in Hall 2, Stand 2039, on the New Hampshire Mission Pavilion

FARNBOROUGH, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / ePropelled, a leading global provider of smart propulsion solutions and energy management systems, will exhibit at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, showcasing its latest innovations for aerospace, defense and uncrewed vehicle applications.

Visitors to Hall 2, Stand 2039 on the New Hampshire Mission Pavilion will have the opportunity to meet the ePropelled team and learn about a range of exciting developments, including new product launches, software innovations, technology updates and exclusive previews of next-generation solutions currently in development.

With autonomy, electrification and intelligent mobility driving the future of aerospace and defence, ePropelled continues to develop advanced propulsion, power management and software technologies that enhance performance, efficiency and mission capability across air, land and maritime platforms.

The ePropelled leadership team attending Farnborough includes:

  • Nick Grewal, Founder, Chair & CEO

  • Dean Marcarelli, Chief Commercial Officer

  • Chris Thompson, Vice President, Global Sales

along with colleagues from across the business representing the company's global business centres of excellence in New Hampshire, Coventry and Chennai.

Following the airshow, ePropelled will join a New Hampshire delegation led by U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen on a visit to the UK Space Centre in Leeds, supporting collaboration opportunities between the UK and New Hampshire across aerospace, space, defense and advanced technology sectors.

To arrange a meeting during the show, visit Hall 2, Stand 2039.

About ePropelled

ePropelled Group is a leading global technology provider specializing in smart propulsion solutions and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicle operations in the air, on land and at sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled has created more than 40 patents across 13 technology categories and serves customers worldwide through its research, engineering and manufacturing facilities in the USA, UK and India. Operating through sovereign supply chains, ePropelled products are engineered to maximize performance, reduce energy consumption and empower uncrewed motion. For more information, contact Dean Marcarelli at dean@ePropelled.com, call +1 (603) 236-7444, or visit www.ePropelled.com.

SOURCE: ePropelled, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/epropelled-to-showcase-next-generation-electric-propulsion-software-inn-1192573

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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