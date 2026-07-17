Mollyroe Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

17 July 2026

Mollyroe plc



("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Mollyroe (AQSE: MOY), an investment company focused on delivering value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities, with the potential to change industries and create enduring value, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Mollyroe plc

Darren Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 7595 641 591

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP - Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Ed Downes

+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Fortified Securities - Broker

Guy Wheatley

Guy.Wheatley@Fortifiedsecurities.com

About Mollyroe

Mollyroe plc is company is focused on opportunities in the technology sector. Initially within the technology segment opportunities are likely to arise in spatial computing and intelligent natural interfaces are the next computing paradigm which will fundamentally change human and machine interaction. Mollyroe's focus will be on investing in technology companies or technology-enabled services companies within this rapidly developing market.

About Cascade

Cascade is a nascent company focused on creating the go-to SaaS content creation platform for AI-powered filmmaking and storytelling. Leveraging over 40 years of combined experience in creative technologies and industries, Cascade's small expert multi-award winning management team is developing a GenAI and agentic AI platform offering an intuitive toolset and interface that integrates with proprietary fine-tuned multi-modal generative AI models, enabling bespoke & seamless end-to-end GenAI content production for film, animation, advertising, digital agencies, music videos, corporate training, education, and various other sectors.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.