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PR Newswire
17.07.2026 17:06 Uhr
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Mollyroe Plc - Result of AGM

Mollyroe Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

17 July 2026

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

Mollyroe (AQSE: MOY), an investment company focused on delivering value accretion from the highest-quality AI business opportunities, with the potential to change industries and create enduring value, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Mollyroe plc

Darren Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 7595 641 591

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP - Aquis Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl

Ed Downes

+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Fortified Securities - Broker

Guy Wheatley

Guy.Wheatley@Fortifiedsecurities.com

About Mollyroe

Mollyroe plc is company is focused on opportunities in the technology sector. Initially within the technology segment opportunities are likely to arise in spatial computing and intelligent natural interfaces are the next computing paradigm which will fundamentally change human and machine interaction. Mollyroe's focus will be on investing in technology companies or technology-enabled services companies within this rapidly developing market.

About Cascade

Cascade is a nascent company focused on creating the go-to SaaS content creation platform for AI-powered filmmaking and storytelling. Leveraging over 40 years of combined experience in creative technologies and industries, Cascade's small expert multi-award winning management team is developing a GenAI and agentic AI platform offering an intuitive toolset and interface that integrates with proprietary fine-tuned multi-modal generative AI models, enabling bespoke & seamless end-to-end GenAI content production for film, animation, advertising, digital agencies, music videos, corporate training, education, and various other sectors.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. The Company cautions shareholders and prospective shareholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.