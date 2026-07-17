AMZ Shipper Co. Ltd: AMZ Shipper Announces Full Enterprise Access to LTL Services

AMZ Shipper has opened its LTL services to all enterprise customers, offering end-to-end China-U.S. logistics beyond Amazon's U.S.-only domestic solution. Services cover factory pick-up, ocean/air freight, customs clearance, palletizing, and final delivery for 1-6 pallets. The company stresses transparent, itemized quotes with no hidden fees, dedicated bilingual account managers, and real-time tracking. Leveraging its WCA global network and warehouses across Shenzhen, Yiwu, and Guangzhou, AMZ Shipper targets cross-border sellers needing full visibility and complex coordination. Further industry-specific solutions are planned for late 2026.

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / As global supply chains continue to restructure and B2B less-than-truckload (LTL) demand surges, AMZ Shipper today announced that its LTL services are now fully open to all enterprise customers. This move means that businesses of all sizes, regardless of whether their cargo is destined for Amazon warehouses, can now access AMZ Shipper's LTL solutions and enjoy one-stop logistics services from pick-up in China to final delivery across the United States.

This service upgrade comes at a time of significant industry change. Amazon recently announced that its LTL services would be opened to all businesses nationwide, no longer limited to shipments destined for its warehouses-a move that has sparked widespread discussion about standardization and efficiency in LTL transportation. However, for the large number of cross-border sellers engaged in U.S.-China trade, transportation services that merely cover the U.S. domestic leg fall short of addressing their complex end-to-end requirements-from factory pick-up in China and international ocean/air freight to destination customs clearance, warehouse deconsolidation, palletizing, labeling, and final LTL delivery. The coordination and transparency of every step directly impact inventory turnover and operating costs.

AMZ Shipper's LTL services are designed precisely around this market gap. Leveraging years of experience handling over 1,500 40HQ containers annually and a warehouse network spanning China's major manufacturing hubs-including Shenzhen, Yiwu, and Guangzhou-the company offers end-to-end LTL support. Services cover shipments ranging from 1 to 6 pallets, weighing between 150 lbs and 15,000 lbs, and support multiple customs clearance options including DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) and DDU (Delivered Duty Unpaid), flexibly accommodating the trade needs of different businesses.

"We observed that many small and medium-sized enterprises, when faced with standardized services from large platforms like Amazon, still require more flexible and transparent options," said a spokesperson for AMZ Shipper. "Our LTL services not only cover U.S. domestic delivery but extend the service chain all the way to the origin in China-truly delivering 'one quote, full visibility.'"

In terms of service transparency, AMZ Shipper maintains its long-standing principle of "itemized written quotations." Prior to engagement, clients receive a complete quote with detailed breakdowns of ocean freight, customs clearance, trucking, documentation fees, and more-with a commitment that "unless the client proactively requests changes, there will be no unexpected charges." This practice directly addresses the long-standing pain point in the logistics industry of "quotes not matching final invoices," giving clients a clear cost expectation from the start.

On the operational support front, AMZ Shipper assigns dedicated account managers to each LTL client and provides bilingual customer support (Chinese and English) with a 4-hour response commitment. Additionally, as a member of the World Cargo Alliance (WCA), the company ensures that every leg of the transportation process is reliably executed through a global network of vetted agents, while real-time tracking systems keep clients informed of their shipment status at all times.

AMZ Shipper believes that the standardization push from industry giants in LTL services and the deep-service capabilities of specialized cross-border logistics providers are complementary rather than competitive. For businesses requiring standardized U.S. domestic transportation, platform-based services offer an efficient option. However, for cross-border sellers shipping from China who demand full visibility and expert handling of complex interconnections, AMZ Shipper-with its years of hands-on experience, transparent quoting practices, and globally vetted agency network-remains a trusted professional partner.

Looking ahead, AMZ Shipper will continue to refine its LTL service transit times and coverage based on client feedback, and plans to launch more granular industry-specific solutions in the fourth quarter of 2026 to further address the differentiated needs of sellers in apparel, electronics, home goods, and other categories.

About AMZ Shipper

AMZ Shipper is a cross-border logistics provider headquartered in Shenzhen, China, offering international freight forwarding, FBA prep services, and LTL transportation solutions to Amazon sellers and businesses of all types. The company operates warehouses across China's major manufacturing regions and leverages its WCA global network to deliver reliable shipping services covering the U.S. and European markets.

Media Contact

Organization: AMZ Shipper Co. Ltd

Contact Person Name: Chrissy

Website: https://amzshipper.com/

Email: info@amzshipper.com

Address: Building F, No. 1 Yanhe Road, Anliang Community

Address 2: Yuanshan Subdistrict, Longgang District,

City: Shenzhen

State: Guangdong Province

Country: China

SOURCE: AMZ Shipper Co. Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/amz-shipper-announces-full-enterprise-access-to-ltl-services-1192561