Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von einer Mine zu drei: Wie Goldgroup die Geschichte still und leise verändert hat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2026 18:02 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Engage2Excel Named on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix Rewards & Recognition List for the Seventh Year

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition and engagement solutions in the human capital marketplace, has consistently been positioned as a Leader or Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment for Rewards and Recognition (R&R) for seven years.

"Being recognized by Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment is a testament to Engage2Excel's long-standing commitment to innovation, client success and creating meaningful employee experiences," said Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel. "Our integrated solutions help organizations attract, engage, recognize and retain the people who drive business performance, while delivering experiences that are effective for leaders, easy for managers, and meaningful for employees. We are honored to receive this continued recognition and remain committed to delivering exceptional value for our clients and their employees."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix report examined the Rewards and Recognition (R&R) provider landscape, focusing on providers' market impact and vision and capability. This is the seventh Rewards and Recognition (R&R) Outsourcing PEAK Matrix Assessment from Everest Group.

"Our strong placement on the PEAK Matrix reflects both the strength of our recognition platform and our focus on helping organizations globally build cultures where employees feel valued and motivated," said Jeff Gelinas, President, Employee and Consumer Engagement & Incentives at Engage2Excel. "And what truly sets Engage2Excel apart is our ability to connect with every employee-especially frontline and deskless workers-through personalized recognition solutions that span both digital and tangible experiences."

To see the full report Everest Group has prepared, click here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With more than 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and strengthen business results.

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | VP of Marketing | 800.688.3024

SOURCE: Engage2Excel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/engage2excel-named-on-the-everest-group-peak-matrix-rewards-and-1192566

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.