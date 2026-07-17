Engage2Excel Named on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix Rewards & Recognition List for the Seventh Year

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition and engagement solutions in the human capital marketplace, has consistently been positioned as a Leader or Major Contender in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment for Rewards and Recognition (R&R) for seven years.

"Being recognized by Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment is a testament to Engage2Excel's long-standing commitment to innovation, client success and creating meaningful employee experiences," said Phil Stewart, CEO of Engage2Excel. "Our integrated solutions help organizations attract, engage, recognize and retain the people who drive business performance, while delivering experiences that are effective for leaders, easy for managers, and meaningful for employees. We are honored to receive this continued recognition and remain committed to delivering exceptional value for our clients and their employees."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix report examined the Rewards and Recognition (R&R) provider landscape, focusing on providers' market impact and vision and capability. This is the seventh Rewards and Recognition (R&R) Outsourcing PEAK Matrix Assessment from Everest Group.

"Our strong placement on the PEAK Matrix reflects both the strength of our recognition platform and our focus on helping organizations globally build cultures where employees feel valued and motivated," said Jeff Gelinas, President, Employee and Consumer Engagement & Incentives at Engage2Excel. "And what truly sets Engage2Excel apart is our ability to connect with every employee-especially frontline and deskless workers-through personalized recognition solutions that span both digital and tangible experiences."

To see the full report Everest Group has prepared, click here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With more than 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and strengthen business results.

Media Contact: Melissa Meunier | VP of Marketing | 800.688.3024

SOURCE: Engage2Excel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/engage2excel-named-on-the-everest-group-peak-matrix-rewards-and-1192566