Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Black and White LLC, a Washington, DC based strategic services and management consulting company, today announced the pre-launch of its compliance services designed to address critical needs in regulatory compliance for financial institutions, such as money remittance and card payment providers and banks, as well as non-financial enterprises such as natural resources companies and charities.

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Their services include an independent BSA (USA) audit-review of compliance programs, enhanced due diligence for high-risk clients, external compliance training, and a set of risk management options including news analytics of emerging markets, country and project risk assessment, analysis of events in high-risk jurisdictions, and sanctions and media screening.

Addressing Core Industry Requirements

Banks and other financial institutions must conduct annual AML independent audits of their compliance programs according to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.

Black and White LLC's employees are Certified AML Specialists (ACAMS, USA) and Certified Financial Crimes Investigators (Utica University, USA) with backgrounds from within the industry. Having previously developed AML/CTF programs for their employers, they bring first-hand knowledge of a compliance program's structure, applications, goals, and ongoing updates. Their prior experience includes large financial conglomerates and FinTech startups.

Proliferation financing compliance is important in addition to AML/CTF controls. Knowing a customer's business activities, the geographic coverage of its suppliers, the flow of funds, the logistics of goods and services, and internationally designated high-risk or prohibited countries is critical to complying with local and global controls. This is why Black and White LLC offers risk management solutions designed to provide a comprehensive view of overall activity, including country risk assessment of a client's potential or current activity, project review and assessment, enhanced due diligence on customers, event analysis in a country of interest, and onsite visits.

Regulated financial institutions and other entities engage external service providers, such as Black and White LLC, to obtain an independent review of their compliance programs. The company's risk management options are structured to complement this review, providing clients with additional context on their overall compliance and risk activity.

Compliance training

Training is a core element of an AML/CTF compliance program. Black and White LLC delivers training on a regular basis, tailored to client needs, to help meet regulators' expectations.

They also train clients on high-risk jurisdictions, projects, and ad-hoc events developing rapidly within their country of activity. This training is particularly useful for clients preparing to enter a specific market and seeking a clear understanding of its requirements.

International coverage

Black and White LLC serves customers from around the globe. Its independent AML/CTF audit-review is primarily suited to markets with a high concentration of regulated businesses, such as the United States, though other regions are also accepted, including UK entities overseen by the FCA and Canadian businesses under FINTRAC oversight.

The risk management solutions are designed for companies of any size, location, or business type. For example, organizations involved in the export-import of goods are among those for which proliferation financing controls are relevant.

Availability

Black and White LLC is currently in its pre-launch phase. Prospective customers can express interest by contacting the company through its website contact page: https://www.blackandwhitefirm.com/contact

Or via their LinkedIn page.

The website does not collect personal data from visitors. Personal information is only collected when a visitor submits a contact form, in order to respond to that request.

For more information about Black and White LLC's full range of services, visit www.blackandwhitefirm.com.

About Black and White LLC

Black and White LLC is a US incorporated legal entity providing strategic management services and management consulting for regulated institutions and other businesses interested in risk management and compliance.

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Source: Nextenco LLC