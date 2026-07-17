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ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2026 20:02 Uhr
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Exit Factor Expands Territory with New Location in Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Exit Factor, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location in West Los Angeles and Santa Monica, CA. Owner, Asif Meghani, a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur and former finance executive will be the owner and operator of Exit Factor West LA & Santa Monica.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size. Designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, even if a sale isn't uppermost on the owner's mind.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to expand the Exit Factor platform in the Greater Los Angeles area," said Asif Meghani, franchise owner. "I see the need for these programs in West LA and Santa Monica so we can help address special concerns and help entrepreneurs successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Asif Meghani on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning a Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com.

Contact Information:
Asif Meghani
Exit Factor of West LA & Santa Monica
westla.ca@exitfactor.com
(310) 893-3420

SOURCE: Exit Factor



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/exit-factor-expands-territory-with-new-location-in-los-angeles-ca-1191691

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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