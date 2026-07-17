Broomfield, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Bunn & Sons Custom Builders has announced the launch of a new website, providing homeowners in Broomfield and surrounding communities with a dedicated online resource for exploring remodeling projects and connecting with the company. The website is now live and serves as a central hub for accessing project information, viewing the company portfolio, and scheduling consultations.

Most homeowners spend weeks researching before they ever call a contractor. They study finished work, compare approaches, and try to picture how a project would go on their own home. The new site is built around that. It brings Bunn & Sons' completed projects, process, and services into one clear place, so homeowners can decide whether the firm is the right fit before they pick up the phone.

The centerpiece is a featured project gallery of the firm's finished remodels and additions across the Front Range. Visitors can browse the work in detail, see how Bunn & Sons Custom Builders approaches whole-home remodels, kitchens, additions, and accessory dwelling units, and schedule a discovery call directly from the site.

""We are really in the business of building better lives. These are the homes families live in for years, so we treat every project like it is our own. The new website is just a way for more homeowners to get to know us before they invite us in," says owner Tom Bunn.

Beyond improving accessibility, the website represents an important milestone in the company's ongoing development. The platform provides a foundation for sharing future project updates, company announcements, and educational resources on home remodeling and construction. It also supports the company's broader goal of strengthening communication with homeowners throughout the planning process.

As digital resources continue to play an important role in the home improvement industry, the new website positions Bunn & Sons Custom Builders to provide more direct access to information and project inspiration. The company expects the platform to serve as a long-term resource for homeowners considering renovations, additions, custom construction, or other residential improvement projects.

About Bunn & Sons Custom Builders

Bunn & Sons Custom Builders is a family-led design-build firm based in Broomfield, Colorado, serving homeowners throughout Boulder County, the northern Denver metro, and surrounding Front Range communities. Founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife team Tom and Brook Bunn, the firm specializes in whole-home remodeling, home additions, ADU construction, and kitchen remodeling. Guided by a belief in building better lives through high-quality residential construction, Bunn & Sons brings design, permitting, and construction under one roof, with fixed-price contracts, regular client updates, and on-time delivery.

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Source: GetFeatured