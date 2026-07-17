Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Maple Agro Farms Corporation ("Maple Agro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Daasebre Mireku Afari II, Begorohene, Fanteakwahene and Benkumhene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, and Custodian of the Begoro Stool Lands, together with the Chiefs and Elders of Begoro (the "Traditional Authorities"), for the proposed acquisition of a 50-year renewable leasehold interest over approximately 10,000 acres (4,690 hectares) of agricultural land located in Republic of Ghana ("Ghana") near Begoro in the Eastern Region (the "Property").

"The Chiefs and Elders of Begoro are pleased to formalize this partnership with Maple Agro Farms through the signing of the Letter of Intent. This collaboration represents a meaningful step toward sustainable agribusiness development, job creation, and long-term prosperity for our community. We welcome Maple Agro Farms as a valued partner and look forward to the positive impact this project will bring to Begoro, Fanteakwa District and the Eastern Region.

The proposed leasehold will form the foundation of Maple Agro's planned large-scale sustainable palm oil development in Ghana and represents a significant milestone in the Company's long-term growth strategy. The proposed leasehold is expected to support the development of a commercial palm oil plantation together with future processing facilities designed to serve both domestic and export markets.

Under the terms of the LOI, Maple Agro, through its wholly owned Ghanaian subsidiary, Golden Grove Plantations Ltd., intends to enter into and execute a Definitive Leasehold Acquisition Agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") following completion of customary due diligence and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





Figure 1: Chiefs and Elders of Begoro with Maple Agro Farms at the Fanteakwa Ahenfie (Fanteakwa Palace), the traditional seat of the Fanteakwahene in Begoro, Eastern Region, Ghana.

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The LOI outlines the framework under which the parties intend to negotiate and execute a Definitive Leasehold Acquisition Agreement following completion of due diligence.

Highlights of the Letter of Intent

Proposed acquisition of a 50-year renewable leasehold interest over approximately 10,000 acres of agricultural land in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

over approximately of agricultural land in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Initial leasehold consideration payable upon satisfaction of customary conditions and subject to final survey confirmation of acreage: To support land survey, registration of the leasehold interest, receipt of the governmental and customary approvals, and delivery of vacant possession. to support land clearing and customary land preparation activities. To support the development and execution of the Definitive Agreement.

Maple Agro Farms Corporation will also undertake a comprehensive 45-day due diligence program , including: independent land surveys; title verification; environmental and agricultural assessments; regulatory reviews; customary ownership verification; and confirmation of all required governmental approvals.

, including: Maple Agro Farms Corporation will make annual community royalty payments commencing in Year 7 continuing for the balance of the leasehold term, with periodic adjustments for inflation.





Figure 2: Chiefs and Elders of Begoro welcomed Sammy Boakye, President & CEO, and Jamie Hyland, Director, of Maple Agro Farms Corporation to the Fanteakwa Ahenfie (Fanteakwa Palace), the traditional seat of the Fanteakwahene in Begoro, Eastern Region, Ghana.

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The royalty payment structure recognizes the significant capital investment required to establish a commercial palm oil plantation and allows the project to reach productive maturity before annual community royalty payments commence.

The LOI also includes provisions covering environmental stewardship, community cooperation, sustainable agricultural practices, confidentiality, exclusive negotiations, and customary land administration under Ghana's Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036).

Upon completion of the Definitive Agreement, Maple Agro intends to ensure that all use, development and operation of the Property is carried out in strict compliance with all applicable laws and regulations of the Republic of Ghana, including, without limitation, the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016 (Act 925), the National Land Policy, 1999, the Food and Agriculture Sector Development Policy (FASDEP II), the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), and all applicable environmental, zoning, permitting and land administration requirements.





Figure 3: Maple Agro Farms Team on site in Begoro, Fanteakwa North District, Eastern Region, Ghana.

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Strategic Importance

Ghana is one of West Africa's most politically stable democracies and has a long-established agricultural sector, making it an attractive jurisdiction for long-term agricultural investment. The proposed acquisition provides Maple Agro with the opportunity to secure a substantial, contiguous land package suitable for the development of a modern commercial palm oil plantation together with future processing facilities.

The Eastern Region offers highly favourable growing conditions, established transportation infrastructure, strong agricultural traditions and proximity to export markets, making it one of Ghana's premier agricultural regions.

Global demand for sustainably produced palm oil continues to increase, driven by food manufacturing, consumer products and renewable biofuel markets.

Upon completion of the Definitive Agreement, Maple Agro intends to commence development planning, including environmental permitting, detailed engineering, nursery development, infrastructure planning and eventual construction of processing facilities.

Maple Agro intends to work closely with the Traditional Authorities, local communities and government agencies to advance responsible development that creates local employment, protects the environment, supports sustainable agriculture and delivers long-term economic benefits for the Begoro area.

Sammy Boakye, President & CEO of Maple Agro Farms, commented: "This Letter of Intent establishes the foundation for what we believe can become one of Ghana's leading integrated palm oil developments. Securing approximately 10,000 acres in one of the country's premier agricultural regions provides the scale necessary to support both plantation development and future downstream processing. We are grateful to the Traditional Authorities of Begoro for their confidence and partnership and look forward to completing our due diligence and negotiating a definitive agreement that delivers long-term value for local communities, Ghana and our shareholders."

Finder's Fee

The Company may pay a finder's fee or introduction fee to certain arm's-length advisors, consultants, agents or intermediaries in connection with the proposed transaction. Any such fee will be governed by separate agreements between the applicable parties and will remain subject to applicable laws, regulatory requirements and any future public disclosure obligations should Maple Agro become a reporting issuer or listed entity.

About Maple Agro Farms Corporation

Maple Agro Farms Corporation is a privately held Canadian agribusiness headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, conducting operations in Ghana through its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Grove Plantations Ltd.

Golden Grove Plantations Ltd. is Maple Agro's wholly owned Ghanaian operating subsidiary, responsible for acquiring, developing and managing the Company's palm oil plantation and agribusiness operations in Ghana.

Established to meet the growing demand for sustainably sourced palm oil, Maple Agro is focused on cultivating, processing and marketing premium palm oil products using environmentally responsible practices and modern agricultural technologies.

The Company is developing large-scale palm oil plantations in Ghana's Eastern Region, leveraging fertile land, favourable climatic conditions and strong local infrastructure. Maple Agro's long-term objective is to establish a 10,000-acre plantation, develop modern processing facilities and achieve annual production of more than 20,000 metric tonnes of palm oil over an estimated five-year development period, while creating employment opportunities and contributing to sustainable economic development in West Africa.

On Behalf of Maple Agro Farms Corporation

"Sammy Boakye"

Sammy Boakye

President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's proposed leasehold acquisition, completion of due diligence, negotiation of a definitive agreement, development of the proposed plantation, construction of processing facilities, anticipated production, and other future plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the successful completion of due diligence, execution of definitive documentation, receipt of governmental and customary approvals, financing, market conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will be completed as contemplated, or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

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Source: Maple Agro Farms Corporation