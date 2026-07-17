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ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.41 per Share

BERLIN, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2026 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share for the second quarter of 2026. This dividend is payable on August 6, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 27, 2026.

"The Bank's continued strong financial performance, supported by disciplined capital management, has positioned us to increase regular cash dividends once again, resulting in a 6.8% increase in year-to-date dividends in 2026 versus the same period last year," stated M. Dean Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our focus remains on creating long-term stockholder value, as demonstrated by our long-standing history of returning capital to stockholders through sustainable cash dividend growth and stock repurchases."

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank
Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia on the Delmarva Peninsula.

Contact
Philip E. O'Neil, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/calvin-b.-taylor-bankshares-inc.-announces-increase-in-quarterly-cas-1192727

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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