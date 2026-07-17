Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce increased distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for the Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund (TSX: BANK) ("BANK") and the Evolve Big Six Canadian Banks UltraYield Index ETF (TSX: SIXY) ("SIXY"), as indicated in the tables below.

The Distribution for BANK will increase to $0.15200 per unit from $0.13200 per unit, an increase of approximately 15%. The Distribution for SIXY will increase to $0.27000 per unit from $0.21000 per unit, an increase of approximately 29%.

The ex-dividend date and record date for the Distribution of BANK is anticipated to be July 31, 2026. Unitholders of BANK on record date will receive cash distributions payable on or about August 10, 2026.

Funds Ticker

Symbol Ex-Date and

Record Date Pay Date Distribution

per Unit Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund BANK July 31, 2026 August 10, 2026 $0.15200

The ex-dividend dates and record dates for the Distributions of SIXY are anticipated to be July 31, 2026, and August 14, 2026. Unitholders of SIXY on record date will receive cash distributions payable on or about August 10, 2026, and August 21, 2026, respectively.

Funds Ticker

Symbol Ex-Date and

Record Date Pay Date Distribution

per Unit Evolve Big Six Canadian Banks UltraYield Index ETF SIXY July 31, 2026 August 10, 2026 $0.27000 August 14, 2026 August 21, 2026 $0.27000

Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $9 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305632

Source: Evolve ETFs