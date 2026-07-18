Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - FeralX Systems Inc. ("FeralX" or the "Company") is pleased to: (a) announce that it has completed closings of a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of units ("Units") of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,600,000; (b)

Pursuant to the closings, on July 15 and 17, 2026, the Company issued an aggregate of 3,416,666 Units at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,050,000. Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share and one half (1/2) of a common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable by the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $1.00 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The securities issued pursuant to this closing form part of a larger offering of Units, which remains open and may be completed in one or more additional closings.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement are expected to be used for working capital, general corporate purposes, and to acquire assets.

In connection with the Private Placement, finder's fees may be payable to eligible finders in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finder's fees were paid in connection with this closing.

The Company does not anticipate any insider participation in the Private Placement, and no insiders participated in this closing.

All securities issued in connection with this closing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Acquisition of Two New Makino Machining Centers

FeralX is also pleased to announce that it has acquired two Makino a51nx four-axis horizontal machining centers, a USD$702,000 investment that expands the Company's precision-machining capacity and throughput. Purchased through Makino Canada, the a51nx platform delivers a 14,000 rpm spindle, 60-tool automatic tool changer, 60 m/min rapid traverse and a direct-drive B-axis with 1G acceleration - translating to faster cycle times, tighter tolerances and higher spindle utilization across FeralX's production lines.

The addition builds out FeralX's five-machine Makino cell. With a common pallet and tooling architecture standardized across the cell, it is now primed for the addition of a Makino MMC (Machining Complex) automated pallet-handling unit - an unattended, lights-out automation system that will further increase efficiency, sustain around-the-clock spindle uptime and raise output per operator as FeralX scales production.

About FeralX Systems Inc.

FeralX is setting itself up to be a Canadian defence research, development and manufacturing company. Upon completion of the transactions previously disclosed, it expects to be in position to design, build and deliver the full capability stack for the augmented warfighter, small arms, man-portable unmanned systems, and AI-enabled targeting as a single, integrated supplier.

About Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. is a Canadian-controlled, sovereign-supply-chain defence drone platform headquartered in Toronto. Through a curated portfolio of Technology Partnership Agreements, now augmented by the Beyond Vision licence, Arcanus delivers battle-validated UAV solutions to NATO, Five Eyes and allied end users, and is positioned as a full defence-stack aggregator with announced or signed access to UGVs, ammunition, precision munitions and explosives.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding completion of the Private Placement and the expected use of the proceeds thereof; anticipated benefit of the newly acquired machines; and future operational, financial, and business objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made as of the date hereof and is subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that the acquired machines do not yield anticipated benefits; market conditions; dilution; and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305663

Source: FeralX Systems Inc.