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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2026 21:24 Uhr
54 Leser
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Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 18% Increase In Second Quarter Earnings

CHINO, Calif., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Net earnings for the second quarter of 2026 were $1.82 million, reflecting an increase of $279 thousand, or an increase of 18%, compared to the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.47 for the second quarter of 2026, up from $0.40 for the same quarter in 2025. Net earnings increased year-to-date by $613 thousand, or 21% to $3.51 million, as compared to $2.89 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per share year-to-date was $0.91 for the period ending June 30, 2026, as compared with $0.75 for the same period last year, also a 21% increase. Earnings per share for the current and prior year were adjusted for the 20 percent stock dividend, which was payable to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2026.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "We are very pleased with the Bank's performance year-to-date and during the second quarter of 2026, which set new records for total Assets, total Deposits, total Loans, Net Earnings, and total Capital. Loan quality also remains very strong, with the Bank having only two delinquent loans, and no additional loan loss provision during the second quarter".

"The Bank's Merchant Services Program continues to be one of the Company's fastest-growing business lines. For the quarter ending June 30, 2026, card processing sales volume increased by $5 million or 37% to $18 million, compared with $14 million for the same quarter last year. On a year-to-date basis through June 30, 2026, card processing sales volume increased by $10 million or 38% to $36 million, as compared to $26 million for the same period last year".

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $519 million, representing an increase of $25 million, or 5%, over $494 million on December 31, 2025. Total deposits rose by $21.4 million, or 5.8%, to $391.6 million, up from $370.2 million on December 31, 2025. Core deposits accounted for 96.1% of total deposits as of June 30, 2026.

Gross loans increased by $21.5 million, or 9.7%, totaling $242.1 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $220.6 million as of December 31, 2025. At the end of the second quarter, the Bank reported only two delinquent loans totaling $303 thousand, and three nonaccrual loans totaling $1.2 million. As of June 30, 2026, the Bank had no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) properties.

Earnings

The Company reported net interest income of $4.4 million for the three months ending June 30, 2026, compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2025. Average interest-earning assets were $442.9 million, while average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $245.6 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.94% for the second quarter of 2026. This compares favorably with the prior year's second-quarter margin of 3.68%, based on average interest-earning assets of $414.6 million and average interest-bearing liabilities of $221.9 million.

Non-interest income totaled $929.0 thousand in the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of 2.69% compared to $1.01 million in the first quarter of 2025. Most of the decrease was driven by Service Charges and Fees and Deposit Accounts of $141.6 thousand to $385.6 thousand. The above decrease was partially offset by an increase in Merchant Servicing processing of $85.9 million to $264.7 million.

General and administrative expenses totaled $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2025. The largest component of these expenses was salary and benefits, which amounted to $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared to $1.6 million for the same period last year. The Company's core efficiency ratio decreased to 52.04% for the second quarter of 2026 compared to 55.25% for the same period last year. Mr. Bowman stated, "We continue to monitor our costs in the current inflationary environment".

Income tax expense for the quarter was $712.6 thousand, reflecting an increase of $97.7 thousand, or 15.9%, compared to $614.9 thousand for the same period last year. The Company's effective income tax rate was approximately 28.14% for the period ending June 30, 2026, and 28.53% for the same period last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President, or Glenn Scabet CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
As of 6/30/2026
Jun-2026
Ending Balance		Dec-2025
Ending Balance
Assets
Cash and due from banks$62,127,445 $45,883,735
Cash and cash equivalents- 62,127,445 - 45,883,735
Fed Funds Sold- 9,410 - 10,433
Investment securities available for sale, net of zero
allowance for credit losses$13,741,429 $11,545,192
Investment securities held to maturity, net of zero
allowance for credit losses$179,151,462 $195,829,795
Total Investments- 192,892,891 - 207,374,987
Gross loans held for investments$242,052,000 $220,584,180
Deferred loan fees, net($498,309) ($483,539)
Allowance for Loan Losses($5,199,505) ($4,915,464)
Net Loans- 236,354,186 - 215,185,177
Stock investments, restricted, at cost$3,812,300 $3,662,000
Fixed assets, net$8,010,906 $8,117,396
Accrued Interest Receivable$1,667,621 $1,673,768
Bank Owned Life Insurance$8,856,965 $8,728,882
Other Assets$5,569,155 $3,527,089
Total Assets- 519,300,879 - 494,163,469
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing$189,782,502 $181,348,771
Interest-bearing$201,822,646 $188,819,543
Total Deposits- 391,605,148 - 370,168,314
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$0 $0
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings$60,000,000 $60,000,000
Subordinated debt$10,000,000 $10,000,000
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust$3,093,000 $3,093,000
Accrued interest payable$203,509 $133,875
Other Liabilities$2,062,580 $2,022,314
Total Liabilities- 466,964,237 - 445,417,503
Shareholder Equity
Common Stock **$10,502,558 $10,502,558
Retained Earnings$43,410,831 $39,905,329
Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities($1,576,748) ($1,661,921)
Total Shareholders' Equity- 52,336,641 - 48,745,966
Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity- 519,300,879 - 494,163,469
** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,854,364 shares issued and outstanding at 6/30/2026 and 12/31/2025
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
As of 6/30/2026
Jun-2026
QTD Balance		Jun-2025
QTD Balance		Jun-2026
YTD Balance		Jun-2025
YTD Balance
Interest Income
Interest & Fees On Loans$3,973,170$3,373,949 $7,834,994$6,695,566
Interest on Investment Securities$1,837,689$1,776,975 $3,757,206$3,479,765
Other Interest Income$142,504$176,702 $322,269$433,028
Total Interest Income- 5,953,363- 5,327,626 - 11,914,469- 10,608,359
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits$1,103,727$1,255,426 $2,190,076$2,445,727
Interest on Borrowings$499,262$273,228 $908,151$743,147
Total Interest Expense- 1,602,989- 1,528,654 - 3,098,227- 3,188,874
Net Interest Income- 4,350,374- 3,798,972 - 8,816,242- 7,419,485
Provision For Loan Losses- 0($2,622: - 273,337- 8,082
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses- 4,350,374- 3,801,594 - 8,542,905- 7,411,403
Noninterest Income
Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts$385,628$527,202 $806,860$1,033,560
Interchange Fees$118,313$110,482 $228,564$216,951
Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance$65,547$60,373 $128,082$118,647
Merchant Services Processing$264,685$178,751 $506,808$320,047
Other Miscellaneous Income$94,830$134,621 $146,502$177,814
Total Noninterest Income- 929,003- 1,011,429 - 1,816,816- 1,867,019
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and Employee Benefits$1,691,358$1,632,294 $3,485,644$3,220,764
Occupancy and Equipment$222,258$219,906 $434,606$401,359
Merchant Services Processing$129,020$69,552 $246,780$146,593
Other Expenses$704,879$736,190 $1,315,085$1,466,453
Total Noninterest Expense- 2,747,515- 2,657,942 - 5,482,115- 5,235,169
Income Before Income Tax Expense- 2,531,862- 2,155,080 - 4,877,605- 4,043,251
Provision For Income Tax- 712,588- 614,855 - 1,372,103- 1,150,750
Net Income- 1,819,274- 1,540,225 - 3,505,502- 2,892,501
Basic earnings per share$0.47$0.40 $0.91$0.75
Diluted earnings per share$0.47$0.40 $0.91$0.75
Financial Highlights
As of 6/30/2026
Jun-2026
QTD		Jun-2025
QTD		Jun-2026
YTD		Jun-2025
YTD
Key Financial Ratios
Annualized Return on Average Equity 14.24% 13.85% 14.00% 13.28%
Annualized Return on Average Assets 1.55% 1.40% 1.51% 1.32%
Net Interest Margin 3.94% 3.68% 4.04% 3.59%
Core Efficiency Ratio 52.04% 55.25% 51.56% 56.37%
Net Chargeoffs/Recoveries to Average Loans -0.00% -0.00% -0.01% -0.00%
3 month ended
Jun-2026
QTD Avg		3 month ended
Jun-2025
QTD Avg		Jun-2026
YTD Avg		Jun-2025
YTD Avg
Average Balances
(thousands, unaudited)
Average assets$471,326 $440,184 $468,154 $442,199
Average interest-earning assets$442,934 $414,576 $439,714 $416,766
Average interest-bearing liabilities$245,555 $221,881 $241,707 $226,466
Average gross loans$240,180 $206,619 $233,710 $207,296
Average deposits$369,474 $369,282 $370,986 $363,382
Average equity$51,257 $44,617 $50,479 $43,924
Jun-2026
QTD		Dec-2025
YTD
Credit Quality
Non-performing loans$1,180,393 $707,106
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.49% 0.32%
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.23% 0.14%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.15% 2.23%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.49% 0.32%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 440.70% 695.15%
Other Period-end Statistics
Shareholders equity to total assets 10.08% 9.86%
Net Loans to Deposits 60.36% 58.13%
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 48.46% 48.99%
Company Leverage Ratio 12.09% 11.70%
Core Deposits / Total Deposits 96.10% 96.96%

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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