Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.: Spirit Blockchain Capital Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting And Board Changes

VANCOUVER, Canada, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR | OTCQB: SBLCF) ("Spirit" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset company focused on creating long-term shareholder value through innovative technology and strategic investments, today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on July 10, 2026, and changes to its Board of Directors approved effective today.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved all matters presented by management, including:

Setting the number of directors at three (3);

The election of Raymond O'Neill, Donald Stewart and John Oppermann as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed; and

The reappointment of SRCO Professional Corporation, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor, with the directors authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

A total of 37,319,514 common shares, representing approximately 19.69% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting by proxy.

Chairman's Update

During the Meeting, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer Raymond O'Neill provided shareholders with an update on the Company's progress and strategic priorities.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in Spirit. The past year has been a period of significant transition for the Company, and our priority has been to strengthen governance, complete our financial reporting obligations, improve our balance sheet and establish a strong foundation for future growth.

Since the leadership transition earlier this year, we have completed our annual audit, filed our first quarter financial results, strengthened the Company's financial position through a successful financing and begun implementing initiatives designed to unlock value from our technology investments and broader digital asset ecosystem.

As we look ahead, our focus remains on appointing the right long-term Chief Executive Officer while continuing to execute on opportunities that we believe will generate sustainable long-term value for our shareholders."

Board Changes

Effective July 16, 2026, Donald Stewart has resigned as a director of the Company.

The Board of Directors extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Stewart for his service and valuable contributions during an important period of transition for Spirit. His leadership, governance experience and commitment to the Company have been greatly appreciated, and the Board wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Jireh Wong to the Board of Directors, effective July 16, 2026 as an independent director.

Mr. Wong is a seasoned finance and business executive with more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance, strategic advisory, business development and capital markets. Throughout his career, he has advised entrepreneurs, private companies and financial institutions on growth strategies, financing initiatives and long-term value creation. His experience in finance, governance and strategic development will further strengthen the Board as Spirit continues executing its long-term growth strategy.

Following today's Board changes, the Company's Board of Directors consists of Raymond O'Neill, John Oppermann and Jireh Wong.

Commenting on the Board changes, Raymond O'Neill, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Don Stewart for his commitment, guidance and contributions to Spirit during a transformational period for the Company. Don has played an important role in helping strengthen our governance and position the Company for the future, and we wish him every success.

We are equally pleased to welcome Jireh Wong to the Board. Jireh brings extensive experience in finance, strategic advisory and business development, and his perspective will be a valuable addition as we continue executing our strategy and creating long-term value for shareholders."

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a Canadian-based publicly listed company focused on providing shareholders with exposure to the blockchain and digital asset economy. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of digital assets and invests in emerging blockchain ventures while developing proprietary yield-generation platforms.

For further information, please contact:

Raymond O'Neill

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Email: info@spiritblockchain.com

Phone: +1 604 757-0331



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.