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ACCESS Newswire
18.07.2026 18:26 Uhr
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National Auction Association: Carrie Hessney-Doran Named 2026 International Auctioneer Champion of the Women's Division

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2026 / The National Auction Association (NAA) has named Carrie Hessney-Doran of Geneva, New York, the 2026 Women's International Auctioneer Champion following the International Auctioneer Championship (IAC), held during the NAA's 77th Annual Conference & Show in San Antonio.

Recognized as the auction profession's most prestigious competition, contestants conduct simulated live auctions using the signature rhythmic chant that has become synonymous with auctioneering. Judges evaluate far more than speed, scoring competitors on clarity, accuracy, cadence, professionalism, stage presence, and interview performance.

Hessney-Doran, Vice President of Hessney Auction Co., LTD, competed against many of the nation's top auction professionals to earn the championship title.

"Thank you to my kids, my husband, my dad and mom for believing in me so much," said Hessney-Doran. "We've heard past champions say, 'We felt aligned that day,' and that's exactly how I felt today. I knew I would be proud of myself no matter what happened today."

In addition to receiving a championship trophy, ring, and $10,000 cash award, Hessney-Doran will serve as an ambassador for the National Auction Association and the auction profession throughout the coming year, representing the industry at events, educational programs, and media opportunities.

The International Auctioneer Championship celebrates excellence across every sector of the auction industry, including real estate, livestock, automobiles, fundraising, heavy equipment, personal property, and specialty auctions.

About the National Auction Association
The National Auction Association is the world's largest professional association dedicated to auction professionals. Founded in 1949, the NAA provides education, advocacy, and resources that promote the auction method of marketing while serving auction professionals throughout the United States and around the world.

Media Contact
Joelle Conway-Jamvold
Director of Communications
National Auction Association
jjamvold@auctioneers.org
(913) 563-5429

SOURCE: National Auction Association



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/carrie-hessney-doran-named-2026-international-auctioneer-champion-of-t-1192953

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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