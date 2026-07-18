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ACCESS Newswire
18.07.2026 20:50 Uhr
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National Auction Association: Logan Snider Named 2026 International Junior Auctioneer Champion

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2026 / The National Auction Association (NAA) has named Logan Snider of Enid, Oklahoma, the 2026 International Junior Auctioneer Champion following the International Junior Auctioneering Championship (IJAC), held during the NAA Conference & Show in San Antonio.

The International Junior Auctioneering Championship recognizes outstanding young auctioneers who demonstrate excellence in bid calling, professionalism, communication, and industry knowledge. The competition provides youth with an opportunity to develop their auctioneering skills while building confidence, leadership, and lasting connections within the profession.

Snider earned the championship title after competing against a record-breaking 29 talented young auctioneers from across the country in the live bid-calling competition and interviews before a panel of judges.

"I've had many mentors and heroes in this room who helped me get to where I am today," said Snider. "I feel like I'm on top of the world. I'm ecstatic to be the IJAC Champion."

As the 2026 International Junior Auctioneer Champion, Snider will serve as an ambassador for the National Auction Association's NextGen program and inspire other young people to explore opportunities in the auction profession.

About the National Auction Association
The National Auction Association is the world's largest professional association dedicated to auction professionals. Founded in 1949, the NAA provides education, advocacy, and resources that promote the auction method of marketing while serving auction professionals throughout the United States and around the world.

Media Contact
Joelle Conway-Jamvold
Director of Communications
National Auction Association
jjamvold@auctioneers.org
(913) 563-5429

SOURCE: National Auction Association



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logan-snider-named-2026-international-junior-auctioneer-champion-1192957

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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