Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2026) - ChessDigital today announced the launch of the ChessDigital Listing Engine, an AI-powered and human-supported listing acquisition system developed exclusively for real estate teams and brokerages.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8111/305141_d9cbfb50844b1855_001full.jpg

The ChessDigital Listing Engine is designed to help real estate teams and brokerages generate a consistent pipeline of homeowners who are actively considering selling their properties. By combining AI-powered technology with experienced marketing professionals, the platform provides a listing acquisition system that automates follow-up, books listing appointments, and integrates with existing brokerage operations.

Designed to complement existing brokerage operations, the ChessDigital Listing Engine helps real estate teams and brokerages increase listing appointment opportunities without replacing existing systems, CRMs, websites, tools, or business processes. The platform is intended to integrate with current workflows while minimizing operational disruption.

Unlike traditional marketing agencies, the ChessDigital Listing Engine provides real estate teams and brokerages with a marketing system that becomes part of the business. The platform includes professionally designed landing pages, AI-powered automations, dedicated marketing support, targeted homeowner advertising, CRM integration, automated email and SMS follow-up, appointment booking, campaign management, and ongoing strategic guidance.

By automating much of the prospect qualification and follow-up process, the platform is designed to reduce reliance on cold calling, door knocking, and other forms of manual prospecting. Homeowners are directed to the brokerage through targeted advertising, automated workflows, and digital marketing campaigns.

As listing opportunities increase, buyer opportunities may also arise throughout the marketing process, providing additional opportunities for business growth and greater exposure for listings.

Every implementation is customized for the brokerage and becomes a long-term business asset.

What's Included

AI-powered automations

Dedicated human marketing support

Professionally designed landing pages

Targeted homeowner advertising

CRM integration

Automated email and SMS follow-up

Appointment booking

Funnels and workflows

Campaign management and optimization

Marketing assets

Ongoing strategy and support

A complete marketing system owned by the brokerage or team

About ChessDigital

ChessDigital develops AI-powered and human-supported marketing systems exclusively for real estate teams and brokerages. By combining artificial intelligence with experienced marketing professionals, targeted advertising, professionally designed landing pages, CRM integration, intelligent automations, and ongoing strategic support, ChessDigital helps real estate teams and brokerages generate listing opportunities, create buyer opportunities, reduce manual prospecting, save time, and support long-term business growth.

Additional information about the ChessDigital Listing Engine is available at ChessDigital.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305141

Source: GRW