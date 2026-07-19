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WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 21:53
187,46 Euro
+0,18 % +0,34
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187,20187,4019:05
186,38187,5817.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.07.2026 20:34 Uhr
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Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Delivery of the First of Six Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft on Long-Term Lease to VietJet Group

DUBLIN, July 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the delivery of the first of six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on long-term lease to VietJet Group.

"We are pleased to welcome VietJet as a new customer and look forward to supporting their operations for many years to come," said Jose Kling, Head of Commercial for Asia Pacific for Griffin Global Asset Management. "These new-technology Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are well suited for VietJet's fleet modernization and continued expansion across their numerous operating markets."

"We are pleased to welcome Griffin as a new financing partner," said Nguyen Thanh Son, VietJet's Chief Executive Officer. "These 737 MAX aircraft reinforce VietJet's commitment to operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet while enabling us to continue expanding regional and international connectivity and advancing sustainable low-cost growth."

About Griffin Global Asset Management
Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Tokyo, Japan, Singapore, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of professionals works closely with airlines, manufacturers, maintenance providers, and financiers to deliver innovative capital solutions globally. For more information, please visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com.

Press Inquiries

James Moriarty
Head of Investor Relations
jmoriarty@griffingam.ie

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.