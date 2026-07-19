Griffin Global Asset Management Announces the Delivery of the First of Six Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft on Long-Term Lease to VietJet Group

DUBLIN, July 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management ("Griffin") is pleased to announce the delivery of the first of six Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on long-term lease to VietJet Group.

"We are pleased to welcome VietJet as a new customer and look forward to supporting their operations for many years to come," said Jose Kling, Head of Commercial for Asia Pacific for Griffin Global Asset Management. "These new-technology Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are well suited for VietJet's fleet modernization and continued expansion across their numerous operating markets."

"We are pleased to welcome Griffin as a new financing partner," said Nguyen Thanh Son, VietJet's Chief Executive Officer. "These 737 MAX aircraft reinforce VietJet's commitment to operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet while enabling us to continue expanding regional and international connectivity and advancing sustainable low-cost growth."

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Tokyo, Japan, Singapore, Puerto Rico, and Los Angeles, CA. Griffin's team of professionals works closely with airlines, manufacturers, maintenance providers, and financiers to deliver innovative capital solutions globally. For more information, please visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com.

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