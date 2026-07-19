Dunlop Sports Americas: Ryan Fox Pulls Off Sunday Rally to Capture The Open Championship For First Major Championship Title

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 19, 2026 / Srixon staffer Ryan Fox captured his first major championship title on Sunday, winning The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and etching his name into golf history with a breakthrough performance on one of the game's biggest stages.

Fox showcased a complete performance throughout the week, combining power, precision, and creativity to secure the coveted Claret Jug. The victory marks the first major championship of his career.

"This is unbelievable to be honest; I don't really know what to think at the moment. My nerves are all over the place, I'm not quite sure how I hit that putt on 18," Fox said after his win. "It is a dream come true. Looking at this trophy now, it's the first time I've seen it up close and it's pretty amazing."

After positioning himself firmly in contention with a record-tying third-round 8-under 62, Fox carried that momentum into Sunday's final round, demonstrating the confidence and shot-making ability that have become hallmarks of his game. Fox's resilience was on full display down the stretch, battling through the back-nine with four birdies against two bogeys, including a birdie on the final hole to secure the victory. He finished the championship at 10-under-par 270.

Royal Birkdale presented a classic Open Championship test throughout the week, with firm fairways, fast-running turf, and demanding approach shots requiring players to control trajectory, manage spin, and execute precise yardages. Few players handled those conditions better than Fox.

Throughout the week, Fox relied on a complement of Srixon and Cleveland Golf equipment to navigate the challenging links course. Whether he was attacking pins with his irons or positioning his wedge shots into proper positions on the greens, Fox's consistency allowed him to create scoring opportunities while avoiding the costly mistakes.

Fox's victory also highlighted the impact of several key equipment additions that found their way into his bag in recent weeks. Working closely with Srixon's Tour staff, Fox incorporated multiple prototype products into competition, including the new Srixon 3-Wood at The Open, new Srixon long-Iron at the Genesis Scottish Open, and the new Srixon Driver that first entered play during the Travelers Championship.

His approach performance was complemented by the Z-STAR XV golf ball, whose combination of speed, stability, and greenside control proved championship worthy in the fast-running conditions to help Fox execute the needed shots throughout the championship.

Fox's victory continues the winning tradition of Srixon and Cleveland Golf equipment in the biggest moments and further validates the brand's performance at the highest level of competition.

Take a look at Ryan Fox's Winning Setup at The Open Championship:

Srixon Prototype Driver (9.0°)

Srixon Prototype Fairway Wood (3)

Srixon ZXi5 Prototype Iron (3)

Srixon ZXi5 Irons (4i-5i)

Srixon ZXi7 Irons (6i-PW)

Cleveland Golf RTZ Wedges (50° MID, 56° MID, 60° MID)

Srixon Z-STAR XV Golf Ball

For more information on the clubs Fox used for his win, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

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ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/ryan-fox-pulls-off-sunday-rally-to-capture-the-open-championship-f-1193163