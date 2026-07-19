Epique Realty's Record-Breaking 2026 PowerCON Unveils Remarkable Tech Innovations, Global Expansion & Exclusive New Benefits

Epique PowerCON 2026 starred the legendary Tom Ferry, #1 Global Real Estate Coach, as keynote speaker. And the disruptive cloud-based brokerage wrapped up its historic New York City takeover with the launch of Epique Labs, proprietary AI marketing platforms, and a 2027 roadmap for The Epique Era.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 19, 2026 / Following a record-breaking year that saw exponential 600% growth, Epique Realty recently concluded its highly anticipated 2026 PowerCON in New York City. Set against the backdrop of the world's most iconic skyline at the Palladium in Times Square, the three-day event cemented Epique's status as one of the most advanced and disruptive real estate brokerages in history.

Thousands of the industry's most elite agents and professionals gathered to "feel the energy" as Co-Founders Joshua Miller, CEO, Christopher Miller, COO, and with regrets, Janice Delcid, CFO (was temporarily unavailable) to usher in The Epique Era. The event featured a powerhouse keynote from legendary #1 Global Real Estate Coach Tom Ferry, who electrified the audience by emphasizing system-driven accountability and emotional goal setting.

In a week following the historic Times Square takeover, which culminated in an unforgettable group photo beneath the glowing Epique Realty billboard, Epique executives held a comprehensive Power Meeting to roll out the event's most game-changing announcements to the entire company and industry leaders.

The Launch of Epique Labs, Epique OS and Next-Gen AI Technology

Leading the charge in real estate innovation, CEO Josh Miller announced the formation of Epique Labs, an innovative new in-house research and development division. Designed to function as an intelligent ecosystem much like the iPhone model, Epique Labs introduced its flagship product: Epique OS, a centralized, proprietary operating platform built to give every agent a single home base for their business.

Within this ecosystem, Epique unveiled Savant, an AI-powered marketing platform for social media. Savant automatically generates compliant, branded marketing posts directly from MLS data, allowing agents to integrate their preferred AI tools, such as Claude, ChatGPT, or Grok. The company also introduced the new XCard to revolutionize digital networking for agents and proudly announced that Epique.com was recently awarded a Platinum web design award, alongside Gold awards for JoinEpique.com and LuxuryEpique.com.

Elite Partnerships and Explosive Lead Generation

Epique continues to forge industry-leading partnerships that directly impact agent success:

Courted.io : Epique announced a powerful integration with Courted.io, providing agents with hyper-specific targeting, AI-personalized messaging, and intuitive pipeline alerts to supercharge agent attraction.

Realty.com PowerFlex: After reporting a staggering 89%-win rate on claimed leads, Epique previewed a new referral-based program launching in late 2026. This tier will reward top-converting agents and teams with even warmer, high-intent seller leads.

Canva Enterprise: Agents will now benefit from Canva Enterprise, featuring individual logins, Epique-branded templates, and seamless MLS integration via Lofty to effortlessly pull property details into marketing materials.

Leadership Additions and Global Expansion

During the event, COO Christopher Miller officially welcomed Stacey Onnen as Epique's new President of Brokerage Operations, noting her powerhouse reputation and immediate alignment with Epique's agent-supported goals. On a personal and joyful note, CFO Janice Delcid shared that she is expecting, adding a new member to both her family and the Epique Family.

Looking beyond U.S. borders, Epique confirmed its aggressive global expansion strategy is rapidly advancing, with operations officially opening in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, under the leadership of Country Broker Susan McKenna. The company noted that both Mexico and Australia are positioned for massive growth before the end of the year.

A Look Ahead to 2027: New Divisions and Wellness Benefits

Continuing its famous model of "radical generosity," Epique teased the launch of an incredible new Wellness Hub benefit coming in Q1 2027, which will offer agents access to 20,000 gym locations, 61+ fitness apps, and one-on-one coaching.

The brokerage is also expanding its market reach with the launch of Epique Estates, a new luxury division led by Trey Salinas, and the upcoming Epique Land division, spearheaded by Autumn Morehouse and set to debut in 2027. Furthermore, Epique's ancillary partners introduced new wealth-building opportunities, including Power Lending's new Power Partners program for residual income.

For more information on Epique Realty's industry-leading benefits, technological innovations, and explosive growth, visit Epique.com and our social media. Look for additional specifics on these announcements in press releases coming soon!

About Epique Realty

Shaping the future of housing, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokers in the world. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, Mexico and expanding further globally, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing over 100 unheard-of free, extensive benefits, award-winning AI, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique questions industry norms and puts agents at the center of its universe, fundamentally transforming and defining the future of real estate. Epique democratizes success and fosters a highly equitable, supportive ecosystem for real estate professionals. BeEpique



Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realtys-record-breaking-2026-powercon-unveils-remarkable-tech-innovations-global-1193161