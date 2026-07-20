Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier's Global 8000, the World's Fastest Civil Aircraft, Sets New Speed Record Between Los Angeles and Farnborough, UK

The Global 8000 aircraft set its latest speed record en route to the Farnborough International Airshow, where the aircraft will showcase its outstanding performance attributes in its first ever aerial display

This latest achievement for the new Global 8000 (1) aircraft adds to a growing number of speed records and builds upon the industry-leading record tally of its predecessor the Global 7500

aircraft adds to a growing number of speed records and builds upon the industry-leading record tally of its predecessor the Global 7500 Bombardier's Global 8000 is the fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, with a top speed of Mach 0.95, a range of 8,000 nautical miles (NM), and the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production of just 2,691 ft.(2), making it the ultimate business aircraft

MONTREAL, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce that the Global 8000 business jet has set a new speed record on a mission departing from Los Angeles and landing in Farnborough, UK. The aircraft completed the city pair in 8 hours and 46 minutes. In setting the record, the Global 8000 flight crew was able to overcome unfavorable tailwinds, reaching a top speed of Mach 0.93. This new speed record is also 2.2% faster than a previous record for the city pair set.

Boasting a top speed of Mach 0.95 and a range of 8,000 NM(2), the Global 8000 is the fastest and highest performing aircraft in the industry, transporting passengers quicker, farther, from more locations and in greater efficiency than ever before. On this specific mission, the aircraft headed to Farnborough to showcase its incredible performance attributes to spectators and take part in the aerial display at the Farnborough International Airshow.

"This new speed record illustrates the truly special attributes of this incredible aircraft, the industry leader in terms of speed, agility and performance," said Stephen McCullough, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Product Development and Bombardier Defense. "Speed is without a doubt the Global 8000's calling card, and this latest accomplishment aptly underscores what sets this aircraft apart - the ability to bring the world closer and closer than ever before. And when combined with the aircraft's signature smooth ride, luxurious cabin, low cabin altitude and unmatched landing capabilities - including the ability to reach up to 30% more airports than its nearest competitor - it's truly in a class of its own."

The Global 8000 is making its debut at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow and is taking part in aerial displays throughout week, showcasing its outstanding performance attributes. Find out more at Chalet C603.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

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(1)Speeds and distances referenced per FAI guidelines. Some records pending review by FAI, the World Air Sports Federation. Information obtained and verified on FAI.org.

(2)All specification and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions, when compared to commercial and business aircraft currently in service.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/194209ee-7d1c-400d-9125-f5e92979fa45