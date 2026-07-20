Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Apex constituent review



20-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOTIFICATION OF APEX CONSTITUENT REVIEW



Aquis Stock Exchange announces the following changes to the Apex segment of the Aquis Growth Market following the bi-annual constituent review pursuant to Chapter 6 of the Aquis Growth Market Apex Rulebook. The changes are with effect from Monday, 20 July 2026:



Market value of securities



The following issuer is to be transferred from the Apex segment to the Access segment, as the average market value of the issuer's securities for the six months prior to the first Friday of June 2026 was less than £10 million:



Capital for Colleagues Plc

Ordinary Shares

Symbol: CFCP

ISIN: GB00BGCZ2XXX



The Regulation Department

Aquis Stock Exchange

Level 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street London EC4N 4UA

Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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