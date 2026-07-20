Aquis Stock Exchange
NOTIFICATION OF APEX CONSTITUENT REVIEW
Aquis Stock Exchange announces the following changes to the Apex segment of the Aquis Growth Market following the bi-annual constituent review pursuant to Chapter 6 of the Aquis Growth Market Apex Rulebook. The changes are with effect from Monday, 20 July 2026:
Market value of securities
The following issuer is to be transferred from the Apex segment to the Access segment, as the average market value of the issuer's securities for the six months prior to the first Friday of June 2026 was less than £10 million:
Capital for Colleagues Plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: CFCP
ISIN: GB00BGCZ2XXX
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Level 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2367796 20-Jul-2026
© 2026 EQS Group