The European Commission on Friday published its Electrification Action Plan, which aims to reduce Europe's dependence on imported fossil fuels - a key driver of higher energy prices for households and industry in recent years. While renewable electricity now accounts for 70% of the EU's power mix, the electrification of final energy demand has remained stuck at 23% over the past decade. "We therefore need to accelerate the electrification of energy-consuming sectors, particularly industry, transport and buildings," the European Commission said. As part of the post-2030 Energy Union package, ...

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