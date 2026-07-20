The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has reported a record level of new solar, wind, and battery projects entering the National Electricity Market (NEM) in the 2025/26 financial year, following a surge of completions in the June quarter. AEMO's latest Connections Scorecard shows 9.1 GW / 12.9 GWh of new generation and storage capacity across 34 projects reached full output in the past financial year - more than double the 4.4 GW of capacity delivered in 2024/25. The June quarter also delivered strong outcomes, with 3.9 GW of capacity across 14 projects reaching full output. This included ...

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