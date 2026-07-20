Retrieving silicon from end-of-life PV modules for reuse in solar applications relies heavily on small improvements. As scientists continue to chase that decimal point, AI and robotic labs might beat them to the goal. Recovering silicon from end-of-life solar modules is becoming easier in terms of yield, but returning it to a purity level suitable for new solar cells remains a far more difficult challenge. To close the loop and have old modules feed into the production line of new cells, recyclers need to achieve a silicon purity level of at least 99.9999% (6N). As solar panels were designed to ...

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