BitDelta Securities Financial Services LLC: BitDelta Securities Secures Full CMA Category 5 License in the UAE, Establishes Regulated Local Office in Dubai

The milestone marks the completion of BitDelta's regulatory journey with the UAE Capital Market Authority and the launch of a fully operational office in Business Bay, Dubai - reinforcing the firm's commitment to regulated, on-the-ground presence across the MENA region

DUBAI, UAE, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BitDelta Securities Financial Services LLC ("BitDelta Securities") today announced that it has received full regulatory approval from the Capital Market Authority ("CMA") of the United Arab Emirates under the Category 5 - Arrangement and Advice license framework (License No. 20200000439). The approval follows the firm's receipt of In-Principal Approval earlier this year and represents the successful conclusion of the CMA's full licensing process, including the satisfaction of capital requirements, governance appointments, and operational setup.

With the license now fully granted, BitDelta Securities has commenced operations from its dedicated local office at Office 1515, Tamani Arts Offices Building, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE - establishing a permanent, regulated presence in one of the world's fastest-growing financial centres.

A Regulated Gateway to Global Markets

Under the CMA Category 5 framework, BitDelta Securities is authorised to operate as a regulated Introducing Broker in the UAE, connecting eligible retail and professional investors with licensed and reputable international brokers across a wide range of asset classes - including foreign exchange, commodities, precious metals, indices, equities, bonds, ETFs, futures, options, and spot markets.

The firm's role is strictly introductory in nature. BitDelta Securities does not hold or manage client funds, does not execute trades, and does not provide investment advice beyond the scope permitted under its license. All trading decisions remain solely at the discretion of the client, and all introductions are made exclusively to regulated financial institutions that maintain robust standards of security, investor protection, and market integrity.

On-the-Ground Presence in Dubai

The opening of BitDelta Securities' Dubai office marks a deliberate strategic choice to build locally - not remotely. The Business Bay office will serve as the firm's operational hub for the UAE and the wider GCC region, housing dedicated teams for client onboarding, compliance, regulatory affairs, and partner relations.

BitDelta Securities is committed to operating with human-led client engagement and transparent processes, ensuring that investors in the region are supported by professionals who understand the local market, regulatory landscape, and the specific needs of GCC-based clients.

Leadership Commentary

"Receiving full CMA Category 5 approval is a defining moment for BitDelta Securities. It represents the culmination of a rigorous regulatory process and validates our commitment to building a compliant, transparent, and institutionally disciplined financial services business in the UAE. With our local office now fully operational in Business Bay, we are not simply licensed in the region - we are present, accountable, and invested in it. Our clients across the GCC will be served by a dedicated team on the ground, operating under the direct supervision of the UAE's Capital Market Authority. This is how we believe modern financial services should be delivered - with governance, integrity, and proximity to the markets we serve."

- Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou, Group Chief Executive Officer, BitDelta

Our Doors Are Open

With its Dubai office now fully operational, BitDelta Securities welcomes clients, prospective partners, and interested traders to visit the team in person at Business Bay. Whether you are an investor looking for regulated access to global financial markets, a financial institution exploring partnership opportunities, or a trader seeking a trusted introducing broker in the UAE, the BitDelta Securities team is ready to meet you.

Walk-in consultations and scheduled meetings are available at Office 1515, Tamani Arts Offices Building, Business Bay, Dubai. The firm encourages anyone interested in learning more about its regulated introductory services to reach out directly or stop by the office to speak with the team.

Building for the Long Term in the UAE

BitDelta Securities' strategy in the UAE centres on combining institutional-grade technology and deep liquidity with a permanent, on-the-ground operation - a model that prioritises regulatory discipline, physical presence, and human-led client relationships over purely digital or satellite-office approaches. The full CMA license and the establishment of a dedicated Dubai office underscore the firm's long-term commitment to the UAE market and its ambition to become one of the most trusted regulated introducing brokers in the region.

About BitDelta Securities Financial Services LLC

BitDelta Securities Financial Services LLC is a company incorporated and registered in the United Arab Emirates under Dubai Economic Department License Number 1623673, with its registered office at Office 1515, Tamani Arts Offices Building, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE. The firm is licensed and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of the United Arab Emirates under Category 5 - Arrangement and Advice (License No. 20200000439). BitDelta Securities operates as a regulated Introducing Broker, connecting eligible investors with licensed and reputable brokers across global financial markets. The firm does not hold or manage client funds and does not execute trades. All services are provided on an introductory basis in full compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

About BitDelta

BitDelta is a fintech company built on transparency, robust security, and institutional-grade infrastructure. The platform enables retail and professional users to access global financial markets through technology engineered for performance, reliability, and trust. Led by Group CEO Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou, a globally recognised leader in regulated financial markets with over two decades of experience, BitDelta combines regulatory discipline with product innovation to support informed participation and long-term engagement. Dr. Zamboglou holds a PhD in Behavioural Finance from King's College London and has been recognised by Forbes in its Top 100 Europe Leaders edition and by Arabian Business among its 40 Under 40 in the MENA region.

Media & Investor Enquiries

BitDelta Securities Financial Services LLC

Office 1515, Tamani Arts Offices Building, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Email: support@bitdeltasecurities.ae

Compliance: compliance@bitdeltasecurities.ae

Telephone: +97145806507

Website: https://bitdeltasecurities.ae

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Trading in financial instruments involves substantial risk, including the potential loss of invested capital. BitDelta Securities Financial Services LLC operates strictly as an Introducing Broker under its CMA Category 5 license and does not hold client funds, execute trades, or provide investment advice beyond the scope of its license. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bitdelta-securities-secures-full-cma-category-5-license-in-the-uae-establishes-regulated-local-office-in-dubai-302828677.html