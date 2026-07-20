HC Pacific Rebrands as Proponent Defense at Farnborough International Airshow 2026

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC Pacific, a leading provider of military aftermarket supply chain solutions, government contracting support, and aerospace sustainment services, today announced its official rebrand to Proponent Defense. The new brand reflects the company's role as the Military Center of Excellence within Proponent, the world's largest independent commercial aerospace aftermarket distributor, and reinforces its commitment to delivering specialized defense solutions backed by Proponent's global resources, supplier network, and decades of aerospace expertise.

The announcement coincides with the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow 2026 and marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and strategic alignment with the global Proponent organization. As Proponent's Military Center of Excellence, Proponent Defense serves as the dedicated hub for military aftermarket distribution, government contracting, defense logistics, and sustainment programs supporting military operators worldwide.

For more than three decades, HC Pacific has supported military operators, government agencies, defense contractors, OEMs, and customers worldwide with mission-critical aftermarket solutions, military packaging, supply chain management, depot support, engineering services, reverse engineering, and lifecycle sustainment. Operating under the Proponent Defense brand further strengthens the company's position as Proponent's dedicated defense organization while expanding access to resources, supplier relationships, and worldwide capabilities across the Proponent enterprise.

"Today's defense environment demands agile, responsive partners capable of supporting readiness across the entire sustainment lifecycle," said Andrew Pramschufer, President of Proponent Defense. "The transition from HC Pacific to Proponent Defense reflects our commitment to delivering expanded capabilities, deeper OEM partnerships, and innovative supply chain solutions that support military readiness around the world. As Proponent's Military Center of Excellence, we are uniquely positioned to provide our partners and customers with specialized expertise backed by the strength of a global organization."

The rebrand reinforces the company's strategic focus on:

Military aftermarket distribution and sustainment

Government contracting and defense logistics

Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and Direct Commercial Sales (DCS)

Depot maintenance and repair support

Military packaging and preservation services

Supply chain management and inventory solutions

Engineering and reverse engineering services

Strategic sourcing and obsolescence management

Global aerospace and defense aftermarket support





While the company name and branding are changing, customers, suppliers, and business partners will continue working with the same experienced team and trusted points of contact. Existing contracts, agreements, certifications, and day-to-day business operations remain unchanged.

As Proponent Defense, the company will continue supporting major defense platforms across the air, land, sea, and missile domains while leveraging Proponent's global resources, supplier relationships, and worldwide infrastructure to deliver innovative engineering, sustainment, and supply chain solutions that enhance military readiness for partners and customers around the world.

Proponent Defense will officially launch its new brand during the Farnborough International Airshow 2026, where company leadership will meet with OEM partners, defense contractors, government representatives, and customers to discuss new opportunities and continued collaboration.

About Proponent Defense

Proponent Defense is the Military Center of Excellence within Proponent, the world's largest independent commercial aerospace aftermarket distributor. The company provides military aftermarket distribution, government contracting support, depot services, engineering solutions, and global supply chain management for defense operators, OEMs, government agencies, and aerospace organizations worldwide. By combining specialized military expertise with the strength and scale of the Proponent organization, Proponent Defense delivers innovative solutions that improve readiness, extend platform life, and solve complex sustainment challenges across the global defense market.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/530801af-1a9b-4aad-8f86-34b0989b67a7

Media Contact Amanda Meeks-Turner Vice President, Business Development Email: ameeks@proponentdefense.com Phone: +1 909-598-0509