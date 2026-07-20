Landshypotek Bank AB: H1 interim report for Landshypotek Bank: Continued growth in a cautious market

Landshypotek reports stable earnings and continues to invest in a period of financial caution where many are playing for time. The bank posted growth both in deposits as well as in lending. This is confirmed in the H1 interim report that was presented today.

"The fact that we are growing further underlines the attractiveness of our customer offering even in a slow market. We launched a simple fixed-rate offer in the quarter that has been very well received both by new and by existing customers. One key component of our strategy entails strengthening our position in the savings market and the positive response provides us with additional momentum in our continued development," says Johan Ericson, CEO of Landshypotek Bank.

Landshypotek has grown as a bank in recent years and, thereby, also strengthened its earnings capacity. The bank reports net interest income of SEK 597 million for H1 2026, compared with SEK 580 million for the corresponding period last year. This creates scope to invest going forward.

The strategic investments entail a planned increase in costs, and together with the increase in imposed fees, have resulted in marginally lower profit of SEK 240 million, compared with SEK 252 million for the same period last year.

"Our ambition is to leverage our financial strength to grow, develop new offerings and create even greater customer value. We are investing and are currently in a phase where we are targeting a broader market across all segments and thereby strengthening our position as a specialist bank in lending and savings."

In this uncertain global environment, Landshypotek's strength is most evident in its lending to farming and forestry entrepreneurs. We are the leading bank and the single largest bank in farming and forestry financing. Society's demand for increased food production and agriculture's contribution to the green transition are growing. The bank has substantial scope to finance additional sound investments on Sweden's farms. However, global economic uncertainty means that the market is cautious.

Caution is also evident in the mortgage market and a slow market means intense competition between banks and continued margin pressure, thereby limiting lending growth.

Based on updated criteria, Fitch raised Landshypotek's long-term credit rating during the quarter, thus confirming the bank's strong rating. Furthermore, Landshypotek's pioneering efforts in the financial markets to include farming in our green bonds have also been recognised by several international organisations.



Summary of the H1 interim report:

January - June 2026 (compared with January - June 2025)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 240 million (252).

Net interest income amounted to SEK 597 million (580).

Costs totalled SEK 339 million (319).

Net credit losses impacted earnings with SEK 7 million (loss: 7).

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 119.3 billion (115.7).

Deposits from the public amounted to SEK 25.7 billion (27.0).

April - June 2026 (compared with January - March 2026)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 111 million (129).

Net interest income amounted to SEK 304 million (293).

Costs totalled SEK 171 million (169).

Net credit losses impacted earnings with SEK 5 million (loss: 3).

Loans to the public amounted to SEK 119.3 billion (118.8).

Deposits from the public amounted to SEK 25.7 billion (25.2).

The full report is attached.

Landshypotek Bank AB is required to disclose this information pursuant to the Securities Market Act (2007:528). This information was submitted for publication on 20 July 2026 at 8.00 a.m. (CEST).

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Feinberg, Press Officer, +46 70 349 24 10

About Landshypotek

Landshypotek has grown robustly in recent years as a customer-centric challenger in the banking market for mortgages and savings. Customers appreciate the bank's simple and open nature, with transparent terms and conditions for mortgages and savings, in addition to its expertise in customer service and the circular business model of farming and forestry. The bank's clear values mean that more and more customers view it as a strong option in the banking market. Landshypotek was founded by customers in 1836. The bank offers services in savings and loans, is owned by the farming and forestry customers, and operates throughout Sweden.