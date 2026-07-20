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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 09:10 Uhr
195 Leser
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Department of Culture and Tourism of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region: 36th Inner Mongolia Tourism Nadam Opens in Xilin Gol

XILINGOL LEAGUE, China, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 36th Inner Mongolia Tourism Nadam, themed "Explore Inner Mongolia, Experience Nadam," officially opened on July 18 in Xilin Gol League. The event is jointly organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and the Administrative Office of Xilin Gol League.

Recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage of China, Nadam is one of the country's most iconic traditional festivals and a vibrant celebration of the shared cultural heritage of China's ethnic communities. This year's festivities feature the return of the traditional "Three Manly Skills" - horse racing, wrestling, and archery - alongside more than 20 interactive cultural experiences, including intangible cultural heritage workshops, traditional folk games, and ethnic costume photography. Blending age-old traditions with contemporary attractions, the event has drawn more than 100,000 visitors from across the country, as well as local residents.

As this year's host, Xilin Gol League is showcasing its rich tourism resources through a series of immersive grassland experiences. Music Nadam brings live rock performances to the open steppe, Motorcycle Nadam offers thrilling rides across volcanic landscapes and scenic grassland routes, while Gourmet Nadam invites visitors to savor the renowned flavors of Xilin Gol lamb and locally produced dairy specialties.

The celebration will run through the end of August, coinciding with the launch of the Inner Mongolia Intangible Cultural Heritage Shopping Month.

Source: Department of Culture and Tourism of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region



Contact person: Mr. Hao, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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