Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
42 Proben im Labor - Jetzt beginnt die spannendste Phase für diese Wolfram-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DNV3 | ISIN: BE0974413453 | Ticker-Symbol: MT0
Tradegate
20.07.26 | 09:13
169,00 Euro
-0,12 % -0,20
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
DEME GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEME GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
169,60170,0011:02
169,60170,0011:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 07:36 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEME Group NV: DEME awarded contract for foundation installation at Zeevonk offshore wind farm in the Netherlands

DEME has been awarded a substantial contract for the transport and installation of foundations for phase 1 of the Zeevonk offshore wind project in the Netherlands. Zeevonk, jointly owned by Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its Energy Investment Fund I, will have a total installed capacity of approximately 1 GW. Under the contract, DEME will be responsible for intermediate transport of monopiles, marshalling services for primary and secondary steel, plus transport and installation of 69 monopile foundations as well as the installation of a filter layer for scour protection.

Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fde38c77-c9b2-4dba-b8bb-81686d5cdbed


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.