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Dow Jones News
20.07.2026 09:33 Uhr
120 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
20-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
20/07/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                Listing Category   ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Republic of Serbia (represented by the Government of the Republic of Serbia, acting by and through the 
Ministry of Finance) 
 
4.750% Defence Notes due 20/07/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Debt and debt-like  XS3436151XXX   --  
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof)       securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 11/07/2033; fully  Securitised     XS3164170XXX   --  
paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)                  derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 21/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of   Securitised     XS3369071XXX   --  
GBP1 each)                                     derivatives

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 436664 
EQS News ID:  2367812 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2367812&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.