Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 20-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 20/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Republic of Serbia (represented by the Government of the Republic of Serbia, acting by and through the Ministry of Finance) 4.750% Defence Notes due 20/07/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3436151XXX -- EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 11/07/2033; fully Securitised XS3164170XXX -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) derivatives Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 21/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3369071XXX -- GBP1 each) derivatives

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 436664 EQS News ID: 2367812 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 20, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)