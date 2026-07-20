DJ Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc (KRWL) Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Korea UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 164.1941 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5268347 CODE: KRWL ISIN: LU1900066XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LEI Code: 549300PCOGU9VB10FI42 Sequence No.: 436678 EQS News ID: 2367984 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)