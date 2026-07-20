DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (ECRP) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 09:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.2067 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 80714142 CODE: ECRP ISIN: LU1437018XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ECRP LEI Code: 2221000A7N8FW0MB1V42 Sequence No.: 436723 EQS News ID: 2368074 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)