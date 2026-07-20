DJ Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc (MWOT) Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 600.5497 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1074445 CODE: MWOT ISIN: IE0005E8BXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0005E8BXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOT LEI Code: 213800HMO2WYVR51Q251 Sequence No.: 436731 EQS News ID: 2368090 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)