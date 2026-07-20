DJ Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc (ANRJ) Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 713.0279 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 314421 CODE: ANRJ ISIN: FR0010930XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010930XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ LEI Code: 96950051YCAIOAMW7U51 Sequence No.: 436759 EQS News ID: 2368148 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)