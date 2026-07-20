DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (INFB) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 09:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 121.5208 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10474 CODE: INFB ISIN: LU2418815XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2418815XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFB LEI Code: 549300SQIJPR9BDU2G46 Sequence No.: 436764 EQS News ID: 2368158 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)