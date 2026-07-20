DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc (NRJC) Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.675 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6563389 CODE: NRJC ISIN: FR0014002XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJC LEI Code: 9695008U0BHDZBWYFV02 Sequence No.: 436675 EQS News ID: 2367978 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:04 ET (07:04 GMT)