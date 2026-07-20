DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc (PRAM) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 28.3833 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29698699 CODE: PRAM ISIN: LU2300295XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300295XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAM LEI Code: 2138005KKORCMQ4OGM59 Sequence No.: 436784 EQS News ID: 2368198 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)