DJ Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc (TNOW) Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Information Technology UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1299.534 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 247271 CODE: TNOW ISIN: LU0533033XXX =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LEI Code: 549300G98QH2QEP4RG70 Sequence No.: 436785 EQS News ID: 2368200 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)