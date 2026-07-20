DJ Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (SADA) Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Asia SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 49.4852 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2987166 CODE: SADA ISIN: LU2300294XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300294XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SADA LEI Code: 213800XKAFV6VIB4O832 Sequence No.: 436839 EQS News ID: 2368308 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2368308&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)