DJ Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged (WEHG) Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.05 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2700401 CODE: WEHG ISIN: IE000KTD5XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000KTD5XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WEHG LEI Code: 2138007KF76QTMYCGF91 Sequence No.: 436853 EQS News ID: 2368336 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)